The Denver Broncos are one of the few teams with a true quarterback competition heading into the 2024 NFL season. Although the significance of the preseason has been minimized, there's still value in seeing how these quarterbacks operate in a competitive environment. The Broncos' quarterback room features three players in different stages of their careers in the Sunday NFL DFS player pool. Bo Nix was the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and brings the excitement of a rookie. Jarrett Stidham enters his fifth NFL season looking for his opportunity as a weekly starter. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft, is doing all he can to fight the "bust" label.

Stidham will start on Sunday and all three will play, so should daily Fantasy football players use any of these quarterbacks in NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks against the Colts? Which players should you target in Cowboys vs. Rams in this two-game slate?

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Sunday is Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett. The two-time national champion quarterback at Georgia was one of the most recognizable faces in college football during his four years at Georgia. He didn't always garner headlines for the right reasons, but he's continuing to have an opportunity to prove himself as an NFL quarterback with the Rams.

Bennett is fighting for the QB3 spot with the Rams this preseason. Veteran starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo won't play for the Rams on Sunday, giving Bennett an extended opportunity to prove himself. Bennett completed 17 of 29 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut last season. The Colts ranked 28th in scoring defense last season as Kaylor favors this matchup and opportunity for Bennett.

Part of Kaylor's Sunday NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin. You may not be aware of it, but McLaughlin is the all-time leading rusher in NCAA history. McLaughlin rushed for 8,116 yards with 79 touchdowns in 56 collegiate games. He started at Division II before transferring to Youngstown State and he averaged 145.8 yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game over his college career. He rushed for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns at Youngstown State in 2022 before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

McLaughlin signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent and had 570 yards from scrimmage. He proved to be a pass-catching weapon in the NFL with 31 receptions, including two touchdowns, as a rookie. With Javonte Williams as the expected starter and veteran backup Samaje Perine behind him, McLaughlin could get plenty of work on Sunday as he looks to prove himself as a reliable and consistent option and a strong preseason could move him up the depth chart entering the 2024 NFL season. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

