The 2024 NFL schedule features the Kansas City Chiefs looking for an unprecedented three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Predictably, Kansas City is the favorite in the 2025 Super Bowl odds at 5-1. With a projected win total of 11.5 games, the oddsmakers have lofty expectations for Andy Reid's team. With a host of teams looking to prevent the NFL's first three-peat since 1965-67, which 2025 Super Bowl picks offer the best value?

Can the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, or New York Jets provide serious competition in the AFC and smash their 2024 NFL win totals? Does the 2024 NFL grid benefit any of the prime contenders outside of Kansas City? Which 2024 NFL win total picks offer the best value based on a deeper dive into the schedule? Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions won big.

Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures. You can only find these picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. The winner of 10 games and a Wild Card playoff spot last season, the Rams boast a dynamic offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Though future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald retired, Los Angeles is looking to fill the void with rookie linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, both from Florida State. Oddsmakers aren't so sure, setting their initial 2024 win total at 8.5 games. Cohen expects them to exceed this total and return to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

On the other side, he is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. While sportsbooks are setting their 2024 over-under at 4.5 games, Cohen says the under provides value based on his simulation. With quarterback Drake Maye, the third overall pick in this year's draft, the Patriots will be subject to plenty of growing pains, especially with a lack of big-name talent. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25 and locked in his best bets for win totals and Super Bowl futures. They include a potential Super Bowl result that pays almost 100-1. Anyone who backs this NFL pick could hit it big.

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout come February? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.