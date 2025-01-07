Lamar Jackson has been a great regular season quarterback. He has one of the best win percentages in the regular season since the 1970 merger (third at .745) and has two MVPs on his resume, showcasing he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The knock on Jackson has been his inability to win in the postseason, evidenced by his 2-4 record with nine touchdowns to nine turnovers. Jackson's regular season success hasn't translated.

There's an expectation that comes with winning multiple MVP awards that Jackson has to uphold, and he'll get the opportunity to this season. Every player in NFL history who has won multiple MVP awards has played in a championship game -- and won a title -- at some point in their careers.

Jackson is the only one who hasn't to this point, but he's only 28 years old and still getting better. Here's a list of all the players who have won multiple MVPs:

Multiple MVP winners

Jackson is one of the frontrunners to win his third MVP award, which would make him just the sixth player in NFL history to earn the honor. He also would be the youngest quarterback to win his third MVP, putting even more pressure on him to win the title.

After a season in which Jackson completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions and a 119.6 passer rating, the spotlight is on Jackson to take the Ravens to the Super Bowl -- even with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in their conference.

Jackson would have to beat both teams on the road, not an easy task for any club. But the streak of multiple MVP winners winning championships is still there regardless, and Jackson hopes he'll be able to extend it by securing a championship of his own.