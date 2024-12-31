49ers vs. Lions live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Monday Night Football'

Detroit and San Francisco battle on 'Monday Night Football'

An NFC Championship rematch has kicked off for the final Week 17 game in the NFL, as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Thanks to the Minnesota Vikings' victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the importance of this prime-time matchup is lessened. However, Dan Campbell will want to keep his team in rhythm for next Sunday's matchup vs. Minnesota, which will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 13-2 Lions may have 18 players on injured reserve, but they are the only NFL team that's undefeated on the road this season. Goff has already thrown a career-high 33 passing touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs is the fourth player in franchise history to rack up 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns in a single season.

As for the 6-9 49ers, they have been eliminated from playoff contention after three straight years of making the NFC title game. San Francisco has lost five out of its last six games, and has scored 17 or fewer points in all five losses. The 49ers are already 0-2 in playoff rematches this season. Can they score an upset victory against the best team in the NFC?

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this Monday night matchup as it happens. 

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Lions vs. 49ers where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Lions -3.5 O/U 50

Five total drives, five total TDs

Someone get a stop! The 49ers just went 70 yards down the field on seven plays, and Brock Purdy ran in the score from 9 yards out -- utilizing the nifty pump fake! 

Both offenses are flying up and down the field. Five total drives, five total touchdowns.

 
Ricky Pearsall having a career night

Brock Purdy is liking Pearsall tonight! The rookie is up to 57 yards receiving and a touchdown on three receptions. 

 
Amon-Ra St. Brown laterals to Jameson Williams for 41-yard TD!

Four total drives, four total touchdowns. However, the Lions' most recent score was by far the most impressive TD, as Amon-Ra St. Brown LATERALS to the speedy Jameson Williams, who dashes 41 yards for his second TD of the game!

It's a shootout!

SF 14
DET 13
10:09 remaining in the second quarter 

 
Nick Bosa gets the sack, but is injured on the play

Bosa flashed his high motor while registering this sack, but he's in the blue medical tent after colliding with a teammate. 

 
Jahmyr Gibbs is already up to 60 rushing yards on six carries. He's having a big night against this 49ers defensive front. 

 
49ers score TD on second consecutive drive

I'm not sure we will see any defense tonight. The 49ers go 70 yards on six plays, and FB Kyle Juszczyk scores from nine yards out!

49ers are 2-2 on TD drives. Let's see what the Lions can do. 

 
Ricky Pearsall juggling catch

Watch a catch from the rookie first-round pick, who already has a TD reception tonight. 

 
49ers block Lions' extra point

 
Lions answer 49ers TD with Jameson Williams TD, but XP blocked

Are we in for an offensive shootout tonight? Both the Lions and 49ers scored TDs on their opening drives. 

Detroit went 65 yards down the field on nine plays, and Jameson Williams ran in a 3-yard TD off a reverse. The Jake Bates extra point is blocked, so the 49ers hold a 7-6 lead. 

Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds both had plays of 26+ yards on that first possession for the Lions. 49ers defense was on their heels. 

 
49ers score TD on impressive opening drive

That's how you start a game. Brock Purdy's offense goes 61 yards down the field on 11 plays, and Ricky Pearsall catches his second NFL TD. 

Deebo Samuel rushed three times for 16 yards, and George Kittle caught an 18-yard pass. Purdy went a perfect 3 of 3 for 34 yards including the 3-yard TD. 

 
Jauan Jennings and Kerby Joseph are given offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties in the back of the end zone. 

 
The 49ers are rolling on this opening possession. They've picked up 47 yards on their first five plays, and are down to the Lions' 14-yard line. 

 
The 49ers get the ball first, and we are underway 

 
Pinned
A pretty interesting stat here: The 49ers are already 0-2 in playoff rematches this season

  • Week 7: lost 28-18 vs KC
  • Week 12: lost 38-10 at GB
Jordan Dajani
December 31, 2024, 12:59 AM
Dec. 30, 2024, 7:59 pm EST
 
Brock Purdy is 10-10 in his career when Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel or Trent Williams do not play. That's been the biggest difference this season. 

Jordan Dajani
December 31, 2024, 12:59 AM
Dec. 30, 2024, 7:59 pm EST
 
Gambling trends

DET: 10-4-1 ATS, Over is 8-6-1
SF: 5-10 ATS, Over is 8-7

The Lions are 4-0 ATS in their last four games vs. the 49ers, including playoffs

Detroit is 10-4-1 ATS this season, which is tied for the best mark in the NFL. 

The Lions are also 9-1 SU, 8-1-1 ATS in prime-time games since 2022

Jordan Dajani
December 31, 2024, 12:55 AM
Dec. 30, 2024, 7:55 pm EST
 
Lions inactives 

Jordan Dajani
December 30, 2024, 11:48 PM
Dec. 30, 2024, 6:48 pm EST
 
49ers inactives

QB Brandon Allen
DL Khalil Davis
LB Dre Greenlaw
OL Spencer Burford
DL Robert Beal Jr.
CB Charvarius Ward
RB Israel Abanikanda

Jordan Dajani
December 30, 2024, 11:47 PM
Dec. 30, 2024, 6:47 pm EST

