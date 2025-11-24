Week 12 wraps up in Santa Clara, California, where the San Francisco 49ers will play host to the Carolina Panthers. This has developed into a wildly intriguing matchup in relation to the playoff picture in the NFC.

The Niners, currently slotted as the No. 7 seed at 7-4, are looking to keep pace with both the Los Angeles Rams (9-2) and Seattle Seahawks (8-3) in the NFC West race. Meanwhile, Carolina enters Monday night at 6-5 on the season, which is good for the No. 9 seed in the conference and on the outside looking in at the playoffs. However, after the Buccaneers fell to the Rams on Sunday night, a victory in this matchup would catapult them to first place in the NFC South and the No. 4 seed.

Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 11 thanks to big offensive performances. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for a franchise-record 448 yards in an overtime win over Atlanta, while the 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy, in his return from injury, tossed three scores as the team put up a season-high 41 points. If both of those units can keep it up Monday night, we could be in for an entertaining shootout.

As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of all the action. Below, you'll find expert analysis in real-time and instant highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Panthers live

Bet Panthers and 49ers at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.



