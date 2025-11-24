Skip to Main Content
49ers vs. Panthers live updates: What to know, where to watch and why this 'MNF' matchup matters

San Francisco and Carolina look to remain in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot

By
1 min read

Week 12 wraps up in Santa Clara, California, where the San Francisco 49ers will play host to the Carolina Panthers. This has developed into a wildly intriguing matchup in relation to the playoff picture in the NFC

The Niners, currently slotted as the No. 7 seed at 7-4, are looking to keep pace with both the Los Angeles Rams (9-2) and Seattle Seahawks (8-3) in the NFC West race. Meanwhile, Carolina enters Monday night at 6-5 on the season, which is good for the No. 9 seed in the conference and on the outside looking in at the playoffs. However, after the Buccaneers fell to the Rams on Sunday night, a victory in this matchup would catapult them to first place in the NFC South and the No. 4 seed. 

Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 11 thanks to big offensive performances. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for a franchise-record 448 yards in an overtime win over Atlanta, while the 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy, in his return from injury, tossed three scores as the team put up a season-high 41 points. If both of those units can keep it up Monday night, we could be in for an entertaining shootout. 

As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of all the action. Below, you'll find expert analysis in real-time and instant highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Panthers live

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
  • TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: 49ers -7.5, O/U 49.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Can Bryce Young stay hot?

Bryce Young is coming off a career performance during Carolina's Week 11 win over the Falcons. The Panthers quarterback threw for a franchise record 448 yards passing to go along with three passing touchdowns. Tetairoa McMillan was his top target as the rookie first-rounder notched career highs in receptions (8), receiving yards (130) and receiving touchdowns (2). If the Panthers want to pull off this upset, this duo will need to stay hot. 

 
Christian McCaffrey's first career game vs. Panthers

One of the subplots of Monday's matchup is running back Christian McCaffrey playing his first career game against the Panthers. Of course, Carolina drafted McCaffrey with the eighth overall pick back in 2017 out of Stanford and was with the franchise up until 2022 when he traded to San Francisco midseason. McCaffrey is top five in touchdowns and scrimmage yards in Panthers franchise history. 

 
Playoff positioning on the line

As we gear up for this "Monday Night Football" showdown, let's highlight the playoff implications. At the moment, the 7-4 Niners are the No. 7 seed in the NFC and in third place in the NFC West. At SportsLine, they held an 81% chance to make the playoffs coming into Week 12. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 6-5 and currently in second place in the NFC South. If they were to pull off the upset, however, they'd temporarily leapfrog the Buccaneers for first place in the division. The road will be difficult, however, as they have the hardest remaining strength of schedule entering Week 12, per SportsLine. 

 
Panthers inactives

  • WR Hunter Renfrow
  • LB Trevin Wallace
  • LB Christian Rozeboom
  • C Cade Mays
  • DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
  • TE James Mitchell
  • DT Cam Jackson
 
49ers inactives

