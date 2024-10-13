Bears vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for NFL game in London

The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars have one half of their international clash from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the books. At the break, the Bears have a double-digit lead thanks to a second quarter surge.

It was a sluggish start for Caleb Williams and the Bears offense to begin the game, opening with back-to-back three-and-outs. They were held scoreless through the first quarter, but did come alive in the second. The offense got into a rhythm and took the lead over the Jags thanks to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Williams to tight end Cole Kmet. In the closing seconds of the half, the that QB-TE duo connected again for a goal-line touchdown to extend the Chicago lead, 14-3. Meanwhile, the Jaguars did take an early field goal lead on their opening drive of the day, but since punted on their three other possession of the first half.

