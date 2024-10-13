Feels like the Jaguars have had several brutal drops thus far today, but that latest one from Brian Thomas Jr. in the end zone was dreadful. Woof.
Bears vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for NFL game in London
Caleb Williams and the Bears look for their third straight win
The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars have one half of their international clash from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the books. At the break, the Bears have a double-digit lead thanks to a second quarter surge.
It was a sluggish start for Caleb Williams and the Bears offense to begin the game, opening with back-to-back three-and-outs. They were held scoreless through the first quarter, but did come alive in the second. The offense got into a rhythm and took the lead over the Jags thanks to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Williams to tight end Cole Kmet. In the closing seconds of the half, the that QB-TE duo connected again for a goal-line touchdown to extend the Chicago lead, 14-3. Meanwhile, the Jaguars did take an early field goal lead on their opening drive of the day, but since punted on their three other possession of the first half.
D'Andre Swift extends Chicago's lead
Following an interception by the defense, the Bears offense again marched down the field and, instead of Caleb Williams throwing another touchdown, it was D'Andre Swift who punched it in for a goal-line score. It's now a 35-10 lead for the Bears.
Bears pick off Trevor Lawrence
It's gone from bad to worse for the Jaguars. After the defense allowed a touchdown, Trevor Lawrence gave the Bears offense the ball right back with an interception early in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Williams throws fourth touchdown
Caleb Williams has gone nuclear! The Bears quarterback is now up to four passing touchdowns on the day as Chicago owns a 28-10 lead over the Jaguars. The latest throw came at the start of the fourth quarter and landed in the arms of Keenan Allen, which was his second receiving score of the day. So far, Williams has completed 20 of his 25 passes for 183 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.
Yikes. These penalties are digging the Jaguars even further toward a loss.
Gabe Davis gives Jags first TD vs. Bears
The Jaguars have finally found the end zone, and it came not a moment too soon. After a penalty pushed the offense out of the red zone, Trevor Lawrence found Gabe Davis for a 21-yard touchdown to cut into the Bears lead midway through the third quarter.
With that earlier touchdown throw, Caleb Williams became the first Bears rookie quarterback with 3+ passing touchdowns in a game since 1999 (Cade McNown, 4).
Another look at the latest Williams touchdown throw. Tremendous ball on the back shoulder up the seam. This is some high-level quarterback play we're seeing from the rookie.
Caleb Williams third passing TD extends Bears lead
The Chicago Bears are beginning to pour it on in London. After the defense forced a fumble on the first play of the third quarter, the offense took the ball and brought it to the end zone as Caleb Williams threw his third touchdown of the day. This time, it was veteran wideout Keenan Allen who hauled in the score to give the Bears a 21-3 advantage.
Evan Engram fumbles on first play of second half
Already down two scores, the Jaguars did not start the second half on the right foot. On the first play of the third quarter, Trevor Lawrence threw a first down pass to Evan Engram for 24 yards, but the tight end fumbled with Chicago recovering.
Cole Kmet scores second TD vs. Jags
Cole Kmet has been doing everything for the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday. The tight end hauled in his second touchdown of the first half, this time grabbing a goal-line throw from Caleb Williams to put Chicago up two scores over the Jaguars.
Jaguars pick off Caleb Williams
Woof. Caleb Williams had D.J. Moore deep down the left sideline for what likely would've been a touchdown. The rookie quarterback put a little too much under the throw, however, and it hung long enough in the air for Jaguars safety Andre Cisco to make an interception.
Williams finds Odunze for 28-yard gain
The Bears have enjoyed a couple of chunk plays in the second quarter. The latest was a rookie-to-rookie connection between Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze for a gain of 28 yards.
Bears long snapper ruled out
Bears long snapper Scott Daly (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. After that touchdown, Cole Kmet served as the backup long snapper and will remain in that post for the rest of the day.
Bears take lead with Cole Kmet touchdown
After a sluggish opening quarter, the Bears offense came alive during their first possession of the second quarter. Upon getting into Jacksonville territory, Caleb Williams connected with tight end Cole Kmet for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead.
Bears go three-and-out again
Rough start for the Chicago offense in London with back-to-back three-and-outs. They also burned a timeout with the play clock ticking down to zero on third down. Through two drives, they have just 7 yards of total offense.
Jaguars offense stalls in red zone
What has grown to be a familiar storyline for the Jaguars this season, Trevor Lawrence and the offense stalled in the red zone and were forced to settle for a field goal. While they took a 3-0 lead over the Bears, it should have resulted in a touchdown. Gabe Davis dropped an end zone pass from Lawrence on third-and-goal, which led to the field goal attempt. Davis also had a false start penalty when the Jags were at the Chicago 8-yard line, moving them backward.
Welcome back, Evan Engram
In his first game back since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, the Jaguars saw early production from tight end Evan Engram. On a second-and-8 play on the team's opening drive, Trevor Lawrence found Engram for a 14-yard gain on his first target.
Jaguars force three-and-out to begin game
For a Jacksonville defense that has struggled so far this season, they got off on the right foot in London. The Jags forced a three-and-out for the Chicago offense, culminating in a third-down sack of Caleb Williams. They had previously gone four-straight games giving up a touchdown on the opening drive.
A couple of No. 1 overall picks in Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams are set to duke it out from London. Welcome to Sunday's Week 6 action!