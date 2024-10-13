Bears vs. Jaguars live updates: Where to watch, inactives, prediction, pick, odds for Week 6 London game

The NFL once again kicks off its Sunday slate a bit earlier than usual. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are set to duke it out from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in a key Week 6 head-to-head.

The Jags, who are quite familiar playing in England, are coming off notching their first win of the season last week before making the international trip. They will need to start stacking victories together in order to save their season after an 0-4 start before last week's victory. Meanwhile, the Beas are flying high as they jetted across the pond, winning back-to-back games to move to 3-2 on the year. This is the franchise's best start to the season through give week since 2021.

This game features a quarterback battle of two No. 1 overall picks. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence had his best statistical game of the season against Indy last week, completing 82.% of his throw to go along with 371 yards through the air. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams, the top overall pick at last spring's NFL Draft, is also coming off of a breakout performance in Week 5, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a dominating win over Carolina.

Which one of these signal callers will be able to lead their teams to an international win this week? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Sunday's matchup. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Jaguars vs. Bears where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bears -1.5; O/U 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)