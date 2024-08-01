Bears vs. Texans score: Live updates, TV channel, streaming info, odds for NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton

After much ado, football is officially back. That's right: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game kicks off Thursday night, with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans beginning the 2024 preseason.

While certain big names, like No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, won't be on the field while resting up for the regular season, this will mark our first chance to see 2024 lineups in action, as well as other league-wide wrinkles like the NFL's new "Dynamic Kickoff." Can Tyson Bagent inspire confidence as Williams' intriguing No. 2 as the Bears' fill-in quarterback? Can DeMeco Ryans' oft-hyped Texans squad open its new campaign on a positive note, perhaps featuring young playmakers like John Metchie III?

We'll find out soon enough. Stay locked right here for live updates and analysis.

