Bears vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries for 'Monday Night Football'

Defense has been the story so far in Minnesota, where the Vikings took a 13-0 halftime lead over the Chicago Bears in a matchup of division rivals.

The Vikings' defense set the tone on the game's first drive when Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Tillery combined to stuff running back D'Andre Swift for no gain on fourth-and-1. Minnesota's offense parlayed the stop into a field goal by Will Reichard.

Minnesota's defense set up the game's next score moments later when Greenard strip-sacked Caleb Williams. The Vikings' offense capitalized on the turnover when Darnold hit Justin Jefferson on a 7-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter.

Chicago's defense has tried to keep the Bears in the game. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson ended one Vikings drive when he picked off Darnold deep in Chicago territory. But the Bears' offense wasn't able to capitalize on the turnover after Swift was stuffed again on a fourth down try late in the first half. The stop gave the Vikings enough time to get on the board once more before halftime on Reichard's 31-yard field goal.

Who will come out on top in the second half? Follow along in our live blog to find out.