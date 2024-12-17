Bears vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries for 'Monday Night Football'

The playoff-bound Vikings try to keep pace in the NFC North race

Defense has been the story so far in Minnesota, where the Vikings took a 13-0 halftime lead over the Chicago Bears in a matchup of division rivals. 

The Vikings' defense set the tone on the game's first drive when Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Tillery combined to stuff running back D'Andre Swift for no gain on fourth-and-1. Minnesota's offense parlayed the stop into a field goal by Will Reichard. 

Minnesota's defense set up the game's next score moments later when Greenard strip-sacked Caleb Williams. The Vikings' offense capitalized on the turnover when Darnold hit Justin Jefferson on a 7-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. 

Chicago's defense has tried to keep the Bears in the game. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson ended one Vikings drive when he picked off Darnold deep in Chicago territory. But the Bears' offense wasn't able to capitalize on the turnover after Swift was stuffed again on a fourth down try late in the first half. The stop gave the Vikings enough time to get on the board once more before halftime on Reichard's 31-yard field goal. 

Who will come out on top in the second half? Follow along in our live blog to find out. 

Updating Live
(13)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime stats 

Score: Vikings 13-0 
First downs: Vikings 12-7
Third down: Bears 0-5; Vikings 4-7
Fourth down: Bears 0-2; Vikings 0-1 
Total yards: Vikings 180-106
TOP: Bears 16:28
Williams: 7-9, 60 yards, 1 sack
Darnold: 15-24, 145 yards, TD, INT, 1 sack
Bears: 63 yards on 19 carries (Swift 32 yards on 11 carries)
Vikings: 43 yards on 10 carries (Jones 29 yards on 7 carries)
Addison 58 yards on 6 catches
Greenard: sack, FF TFL

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 2:21 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 9:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears stuffed again on fourth down 

Cashman stuffs Swift on fourth and a yard as the Bears squander another scoring opportunity. The Bears are 0-5 tonight on third down and 0-2 on fourth down. Vikings have the ball with under three minutes left with a chance to build on their 10-0 lead before halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 2:01 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 9:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears bailed out by roughing the kicker 

A roughing the kicker penalty gives the Bears a fresh set of downs. The Vikings had forced a punt after Williams scrambled for 2 yards on a third-and-four play. Let's see if the Bears can take advantage of their second chance. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:53 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:53 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears get big pick 

Tyrique Stevenson picks off Darnold in the red zone on fourth down after Darnold was under heavy duress. Darnold should get blame for that pick, but the Vikings wouldn't have been in that position had Jefferson not dropped Arnold's pass a few plays earlier. 

Chicago's offense needs to capitalize off of this. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:48 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings on the move as first quarter ends 

Aaron Jones just picked up 18 yards on a third-and-17 play as the Vikings will retain possession as the second quarter begins. Chicago's defense is playing hard, but they're getting no support from an offense that has yet to pick up a third down tonight on three attempts. We said that would be a key to this game going in and it has hurt the Bears through 15 minutes. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:38 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings increase lead to 10-0 

Minnesota parlays the TD into a 10-0 lead after Darnold hits Justin Jefferson in the end zone with 5:04 left in the opening quarter. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:25 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Greenard forces first TO

Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard gets a strip sack of Williams that is recovered by teammate Blake Cashman. The turnover thwarted a promising Bears drive as Chicago was in FG range. But Williams continues to bear the brunt of playing in front of a poor O-line. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:19 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears D forces FG

Darnold was off the mark on second down, and Chicago's pass rush forced an incompletion on third down. Both teams tried to get their passing games going on initial drives but to no avail. Good job by the Bears' defense minimizing the damage after the turnover on downs. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:07 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:07 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears stuffed on fourth down 

Swift stuffed for no gain on fourth and inches. Questionable call they're calling a pitch when you only need a few inches. Bears also had a questionable call on third-and-2 (a pass in which Williams ran and was short of the sticks). 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:05 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears get the ball first

Williams has gone 255 attempts without a pick, via ESPN. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 1:01 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 8:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Keys to the game 

The Bears' offense is 31st in the NFL in third down efficiency. Their inability to win possession downs has been one of the biggest reasons for their seven-game losing streak. The Bears' offense is third in the NFL in the red zone, but they need to win more on third down to increase their red zone opportunities. That has to be the focus tonight. 

Chicago also needs to apply pressure on Sam Darnold, who has been sacked 40 times this season. Conversely, the Bears need to do a better job protecting Caleb Williams, who has been taken down a league-high 56 times. The Bears can achieve that by establishing the run early and getting the ball out of Williams' hands quicker. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 12:44 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives 

Fabien Moreau is slated to start in place of Gilmore at CB. An eight-year veteran, Moreau has 56 career regular season starts under his belt. The Vikings are also thin when it comes to OL depth tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 12:25 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears inactives

No real surprises for the Bears, who will be without their starting LT tonight. Filling in for Jones is rookie Kiran Amegadjie, a third-round pick who has appeared in five games this year. Tonight will be his first start. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 17, 2024, 12:21 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:21 pm EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    4:33

    Buffalo Bills: New America's Team?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Patrick Mahomes Injures Ankle, Concerns At The Top?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Steelers Clinch Playoff Berth, But Lose Ground In Division

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Seahawks Playoff Hopes Take Hit As Geno Smith Injures Knee

  • Image thumbnail
    4:09

    Lions' Injuries Continue To Mount

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Week 15 TNF Preview: Big Time Delivery For 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    4:46

    Around The NFL: Week 15

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Commanders Clinging To Final Wild Card Spot In NFC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Chargers Defense Gets Exposed Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Seahawks First Team Out After Losing Division Lead To Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Cardinals Get Much-Needed Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Colts, Dolphins, Bengals All Tied At 6-8 With Slim Playoff Chances

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Raiders Look To Keep Pace With Giants For No. 1 Pick In NFL Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Kirk Cousins Struggles Limiting Falcons On Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    Falcons Falling Behind Buccaneers In NFC South Division

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Aidan O'Connell (Knee) Questionable Tonight vs. Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    7:27

    Lions HC Dan Campbell Speaks at Press Conference

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    David Montgomery To Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Jalen Hurts Playing Through Broken Finger On Left Hand

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Monday Night Football Preview: Falcons at Raiders, O/U 44.5

See All NFL Videos