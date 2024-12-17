Bears vs. Vikings score, takeaways: Minnesota rolls while strengthening case to win NFC's No. 1 seed

Vikings tack on insurance FG
Vikings recover onside kick and pick up the necessary yards to set up Reichard 's third FG of the night.
Monday night's game between the Vikings and Bears was a microcosm of what both teams' seasons have been so far. Minnesota made the necessary plays to win the game while playing complementary football. The Bears showed flashes of their potential, but it was overshadowed by too many self-inflicted wounds.
Minnesota's 30-12 win was the byproduct of a dominant performance by its defense. The Vikings scored their first 10 points off of Chicago turnovers and took a 13-0 halftime lead after the Vikings stopped the Bears on fourth down for a second time in the game's first 30 minutes.
Chicago finally strung together some scoring drives in the second half, but they were immediately answered by Vikings touchdowns. Sam Darnold threw for 231 yards, including his first-half touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. Aaron Jones had 106 total yards, including his back-breaking touchdown late in the third quarter.
Down 27-6, a blocked punt by Chicago's special teams set up a late touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Keenan Allen. But the score proved to be too little, too late, as the Vikings responded with Will Reichard's third field goal of the night.
Williams and the offense struggled all night on possession downs. The Bears were 1-for-11 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down. Chicago's first third-down conversion didn't come until the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Here's a closer look at how the Vikings improved to 12-2 and into a three-team tie with the Lions and Eagles atop the NFC.
As noted above, the Minnesota defense took control of this game from the onset. To be more specific, Jonathan Greenard dominated the proceedings while winning his matchup against Bears rookie Kiran Amegadjie, who was making his first career start. Greenard and teammate Jerry Tillery combined to stuff D'Andre Swift for no gain on fourth down on the game's first drive. His strip sack of Williams on the Bears' next drive set up Darnold's touchdown pass to Jefferson, extending Minnesota's lead to 10-0.
The offense wasn't perfect. Darnold in particular was not at his best as there were several throws he'd surely like to have back, especially his misfire to Jefferson late in the first half that proceeded his interception that ended the drive. But Darnold made plenty of big plays that included his laser to Jefferson that set up Jones' short touchdown that made it a 20-6 game late in the third quarter.
The Vikings also got a standpoint performance from kicker Will Reichard, who made all three of his field goal attempts and each of his three point-after attempts.
The Bears entered the night with the NFL's 31st-ranked third-down offense, and the unit lived up to that on Monday night. The Bears did not convert their first third down until Allen made a balletic grab on the sideline for 20 yards (on a third-and-3 play) with 14:26 left.
Chicago's defense tried to keep them in the game. Tyrique Stevenson's pick late in the first half, however, ended a promising drive by the Vikings while giving the offense a chance to cut into their deficit. But Chicago was unable to parlay the turnover into points as Swift was tackled by Blake Cashman for no gain on fourth-and-1 on Minnesota's 29-yard-line.
Williams had his moments, but the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft continues to struggle making the routine plays. An example of this was when Williams was unable to hit an open Allen on the Bears' first third down of the second half.
The Bears did receive a solid game from Allen, who caught six passes for 82 yards and his touchdown that ironically enough came on a fourth-down play. Swift also ran hard for 79 yards on 19 carries.
Down 13-0, the Bears appeared to make it a one-score game after Swift scored from a yard out with 8:23 left in the third quarter. But the score was waived off after Bears lineman Doug Kramer Jr. was penalized for failing to report as an eligible receiver. Amegadjie was flagged for holding two plays later, and the Bears had to settle for a field goal and a 13-3 deficit.
The Vikings scored a touchdown on their next drive, and the Bears never got close to getting to within one score for the remainder of the contest.
Greenard's strip sack exemplified the type of year he's had so far. Greenard, who recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2023, now has 11 sacks and four forced fumbles this year.
The Vikings will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks, who fell to 8-6 after losing to the Packers on Sunday night. The Bears will host the Lions, who fell to 12-2 after losing a shootout at home against the Bills in Week 15.
Vikings recover onside kick and pick up the necessary yards to set up Reichard 's third FG of the night.
Williams' best throw of the night is his TD strike to Williams no fourth down with 5:19 left. The score was the result of the blocked punt.
Williams isn't able to complete his 2-point attempt to D.J. Moore, so score remains 27-12 Vikings.
Chicago gets a punt with just one 6 minutes left in the game. If the Bears are going to make a late game push, they need a TD here and quickly.
Cam Akers scores on a short TD after a DPI in the end zone on Tyrique Stevenson put the ball at the 1-yard-line. There's 10:14 left, but barring a miraculous comeback, the Vikings are going to improve to 12-2 and will join the three-team race for the No.1 seed.
The Bears have to settle for three after the Vikings' defense stepped up in the red zone. Williams took a bit shot on third down that should have been a penalty but wasn't. Williams is definitely playing through pain.
It took 45 minutes and 34 seconds, but the Bears got their first third down conversion on a Williams completion to Keenan Allen that went for 20 yards.
So far, this game has been a microcosm of both teams' seasons so far. The Vikings are making the key plays on both sides of the ball. The Bears aren't, but they leave you thinking that they're not too far away from being competitive. They're just not there yet, mostly because they get in their own way far too often.
Jones scores from a yard out to cap off a 12-play, 70-yard drive.
The score was set up by Jones' running and Darnold's best throw of the night so far.
Chicago's defense appears to be on the verge of breaking after a DPI extending the Vikings' third drive of the second half. Jones just ripped off runs of 8, 9 and 14 yards as the Vikings are now in the red zone.
After Kramer's penalty, a holding call on rookie OL Kiran Amegadjie moved them back another 10 yards. Chicago wasn't able to get the TD back but did get on the board with a short FG with 7:02 left in the third.
The Vikings also got away with a face mask on Williams' incomplete pass on third down.
The score was set up by Williams' nifty 29-yard completion to fellow rookie Rome Odunze.
Swift scored, but OL Doug Kramer Jr. did not report as an eligible receiver after lining up as a FB. Swift able to run it back to the 1-yard-line on the next play, though.
Darnold misfires badly on a third down pass to Jefferson as Vikings punt for a second time on as many second half drives. Bears have nice starting field position to begin their second drive of the second half. They need to do something here of it's safe to say that this one is on ice. Let's see if they go no-huddle again as they did on their previous drive.
Keenan Allen was wide open on third down, but Williams misses him as the Bears misfire once again on third down. Williams had hit Allen for a 26-yard pickup earlier in the drive. The Bears went no-huddle on that drive and that seemed to ignite a temporary spark. We'll see if they go back to that on their next drive.
A holding call on the first play led to an early punt for the Vikings on their first drive of the second half. This hasn't been a very smooth game so far for the Vikings' offense. Fortunately, they probably don't need to have their best game to win tonight.
Score: Vikings 13-0
First downs: Vikings 12-7
Third down: Bears 0-5; Vikings 4-7
Fourth down: Bears 0-2; Vikings 0-1
Total yards: Vikings 180-106
TOP: Bears 16:28
Williams: 7-9, 60 yards, 1 sack
Darnold: 15-24, 145 yards, TD, INT, 1 sack
Bears: 63 yards on 19 carries (Swift 32 yards on 11 carries)
Vikings: 43 yards on 10 carries (Jones 29 yards on 7 carries)
Addison 58 yards on 6 catches
Greenard: sack, FF TFL
Cashman stuffs Swift on fourth and a yard as the Bears squander another scoring opportunity. The Bears are 0-5 tonight on third down and 0-2 on fourth down. Vikings have the ball with under three minutes left with a chance to build on their 10-0 lead before halftime.
A roughing the kicker penalty gives the Bears a fresh set of downs. The Vikings had forced a punt after Williams scrambled for 2 yards on a third-and-four play. Let's see if the Bears can take advantage of their second chance.
Tyrique Stevenson picks off Darnold in the red zone on fourth down after Darnold was under heavy duress. Darnold should get blame for that pick, but the Vikings wouldn't have been in that position had Jefferson not dropped Arnold's pass a few plays earlier.
Chicago's offense needs to capitalize off of this.
Aaron Jones just picked up 18 yards on a third-and-17 play as the Vikings will retain possession as the second quarter begins. Chicago's defense is playing hard, but they're getting no support from an offense that has yet to pick up a third down tonight on three attempts. We said that would be a key to this game going in and it has hurt the Bears through 15 minutes.
Minnesota parlays the TD into a 10-0 lead after Darnold hits Justin Jefferson in the end zone with 5:04 left in the opening quarter.
Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard gets a strip sack of Williams that is recovered by teammate Blake Cashman. The turnover thwarted a promising Bears drive as Chicago was in FG range. But Williams continues to bear the brunt of playing in front of a poor O-line.
Darnold was off the mark on second down, and Chicago's pass rush forced an incompletion on third down. Both teams tried to get their passing games going on initial drives but to no avail. Good job by the Bears' defense minimizing the damage after the turnover on downs.
Swift stuffed for no gain on fourth and inches. Questionable call they're calling a pitch when you only need a few inches. Bears also had a questionable call on third-and-2 (a pass in which Williams ran and was short of the sticks).
Williams has gone 255 attempts without a pick, via ESPN.
The Bears' offense is 31st in the NFL in third down efficiency. Their inability to win possession downs has been one of the biggest reasons for their seven-game losing streak. The Bears' offense is third in the NFL in the red zone, but they need to win more on third down to increase their red zone opportunities. That has to be the focus tonight.
Chicago also needs to apply pressure on Sam Darnold, who has been sacked 40 times this season. Conversely, the Bears need to do a better job protecting Caleb Williams, who has been taken down a league-high 56 times. The Bears can achieve that by establishing the run early and getting the ball out of Williams' hands quicker.
Fabien Moreau is slated to start in place of Gilmore at CB. An eight-year veteran, Moreau has 56 career regular season starts under his belt. The Vikings are also thin when it comes to OL depth tonight.
No real surprises for the Bears, who will be without their starting LT tonight. Filling in for Jones is rookie Kiran Amegadjie, a third-round pick who has appeared in five games this year. Tonight will be his first start.