The Cincinnati Bengals have not one but two big-name absences at training camp, with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson sidelined from practice for consecutive days.

Chase, 24, watched his teammates practice for a fourth straight day Sunday, all but confirming the former Offensive Rookie of the Year is "holding in" for a new contract. Meanwhile, Hendrickson, 29, did not fully suit up for a third straight day after participating in the Bengals' first practice of camp.

Neither Chase nor Bengals coach Zac Taylor have indicated the receiver's lack of participation is contract-related, but it's not hard to connect the dots: Team owner Mike Brown has acknowledged the club is hopeful to sign the three-time Pro Bowler to a long-term extension, while preaching patience in regards to negotiations. Chase has been one of the NFL's most productive pass catchers, with three straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, and is eligible for a new deal despite his current contract running through 2025.

Hendrickson, on the other hand, has been more upfront about his desire for a raise, going so far as to request a trade from the Bengals earlier this offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler went on to rescind the request, telling reporters he wants to remain in Cincinnati for the long term. Originally signed to a four-year, $60 million deal in 2021 free agency, he agreed to a one-year extension through 2025 last offseason, but now ranks at the bottom of the top 10 in edge-rusher earnings in light of this year's veteran market.

Neither player is technically subject to fines since they reported to -- and remain at -- camp, though it's unclear if the Bengals have permitted the veterans to sit out practice, or if they remain engaged in contract talks with either starter.