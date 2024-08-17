Bengals vs. Bears score: Live updates, stats, highlights, where to watch, live stream NFL preseason game

No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams will make his home debut in front of Chicago fans on Saturday as the Bears welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Soldier Field for Week 2 of the preseason.

For the Bengals, both starting quarterback Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning will be sidelined, so we will see a lot of third-stringer Logan Woodside under center. Cincinnati is also sitting most of its starters on defender, so Williams and Co. will be playing largely against backups when they take the field. Still, it will be interesting to see him, rookie wideout Rome Odunze and the rest of the new-look Chicago offense in action once again.

Williams completed 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards and had a 13-yard scramble in his first preseason action, which saw the Bears beat the Buffalo Bills 33-3. Chicago could keep its prized rookie quarterback out on the field longer this time around against Cincinnati.

Follow below for all the real-time updates between Chicago and Cincinnati.