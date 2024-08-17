Bengals vs. Bears score: Live updates, stats, highlights, where to watch, live stream NFL preseason game

Caleb Williams makes his Soldier Field debut

No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams will make his home debut in front of Chicago fans on Saturday as the Bears welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Soldier Field for Week 2 of the preseason. 

For the Bengals, both starting quarterback Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning will be sidelined, so we will see a lot of third-stringer Logan Woodside under center. Cincinnati is also sitting most of its starters on defender, so Williams and Co. will be playing largely against backups when they take the field. Still, it will be interesting to see him, rookie wideout Rome Odunze and the rest of the new-look Chicago offense in action once again.  

Williams completed 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards and had a 13-yard scramble in his first preseason action, which saw the Bears beat the Buffalo Bills 33-3. Chicago could keep its prized rookie quarterback out on the field longer this time around against Cincinnati.

Follow below for all the real-time updates between Chicago and Cincinnati.

Bengals rookies shut down third Bears drive

Chicago went three-and-out for a third consecutive drive with the starters on the field. The Bears picked up nine yards on first down with Williams hitting Cole Kmet over the middle of the field, but then undrafted free agent Maema Njongmeta broke through the line to tackle Khalil Herbert for a loss on second down and Josh Newton stuck tight to D.J. Moore in coverage to force an incompletion and a punt.

Jared Dubin
August 17, 2024, 5:37 PM
Aug. 17, 2024, 1:37 pm EDT
 
Big series for Bears DB Kyler Gordon

On the first play of Cincinnati's second drive, Kyler Gordon came down and tackled Bengals receiver Kwame Lassiter behind the line of scrimmage to create a three-yard loss on a play-action bootleg. The Bengals picked up a first down with an 11-yard run by Trayveon Williams and then a 12-yard pass to Tanner Hudson, but Gordon shut the drive down by coming unblocked off the corner with a blitz to pick up a sack, leveling Woodside in the process.

Jared Dubin
August 17, 2024, 5:31 PM
Aug. 17, 2024, 1:31 pm EDT
 
Bears go three-and-out again

After the Bengals' backups stalled out after picking up a pair of first downs, the Bears again had a quick, going-nowhere drive against Cincinnati's defense. A pair of Khalil Herbert runs totaled just five yards on first and second down, and Williams' first completion of the game gained just three yards on third-and-5. 

Instead of allowing the first-team offense to go for a fourth-and-2 from the 38-yard line, Bears coach Matt Eberflus sent out the punting unit again. That seems like a big missed opportunity for a good test in a game where the result doesn't matter. Why not let Williams try to pick up the first in that situation? There's no real downside.

Jared Dubin
August 17, 2024, 5:22 PM
Aug. 17, 2024, 1:22 pm EDT
 
Caleb Williams misfires early

The Bears got the ball first in this one, and they tried to get Williams on the perimeter for some quick throws. But Williams' first-down throw intended for Keenan Allen missed high, his second-down throw for Gerald Everett missed low and his third-down throw sailed out of bounds with no receiver in the area and resulted in an intentional grounding penalty. So, the Bears punted after just 21 seconds ran off the clock. 

Bengals rookie Jermaine Burton ripped off a nice return, but it's wiped out by a facemask penalty during the kick.

Jared Dubin
August 17, 2024, 5:10 PM
Aug. 17, 2024, 1:10 pm EDT
 
Weather issues in Chicago

Surprise, surprise. There is some inclement weather for this preseason game at Soldier Field. Because what is a game in Chicago without poor weather? It sounds like the skies might clear up eventually, but we could be seeing Chicago's starters in the rain. (Cincy's starters are not playing, for the most part.)

Jared Dubin
August 17, 2024, 4:58 PM
Aug. 17, 2024, 12:58 pm EDT
 
Olympic legend in the house

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles -- whose husband, Jonathan Owens, is a defensive back for the Bears -- is in town to watch this game. Biles is fresh off winning three gold medals (Team, All-around, Vault) and one silver medial (Floor exercise) in Paris. Owens briefly left training camp to watch her compete.

Jared Dubin
August 17, 2024, 4:48 PM
Aug. 17, 2024, 12:48 pm EDT
 
Issues with Soldier Field grass

There are apparently issues with the grass at Soldier Field, which appears to have been re-sodded after concerts held there last week. GM Ryan Poles is examining it ahead of the game. Could be an issue for this game.

Jared Dubin
August 17, 2024, 4:06 PM
Aug. 17, 2024, 12:06 pm EDT

