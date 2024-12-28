Bengals vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights for Saturday's crucial AFC game

Denver committing costly penalties
An illegal contact penalty gives the Bengals a first and goal after Burrow was sacked on third down. A penalty on the next play gave the Bengals the ball on the Broncos' 3.
Desperate to get a win that will keep their playoff hopes alive, the Cincinnati Bengals acted as such during the first half of Saturday's game against the Denver Broncos.
The Bengals went for it on fourth down on each of their first two drives, but came up empty both times. But due to the play of their defense, Cincinnati still managed to take a 7-3 halftime lead after Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a short touchdown on the Bengals' third possession. The completion was Burrow's 40th touchdown pass of the season.
Denver scored on the game's first drive, but they were shut out during its final three drives of the half. Bo Nix was 10 of 12 passing in the first half, but he threw for just 68 yards. He was under considerable duress by the Bengals' pass rushers, who sacked him twice and forced him out of the pocket on several other occasions.
Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, updates and analysis throughout the second half.
An illegal contact penalty gives the Bengals a first and goal after Burrow was sacked on third down. A penalty on the next play gave the Bengals the ball on the Broncos' 3.
The Broncos challenged Andrei Iosivas' 26-yard grab that would give the Bengals a first down on the Broncos' 25-yard line. The ball came out after Iosivas had already secured the catch, and the officials obviously saw it that way, too.
Bengals with a chance to add to their lead at the start of the second half.
Score: Bengals 7-3
First downs: Bengals 14-6
Third down: Broncos 1-5, Bengals 4-6
Fourth down: Bengals 0-2
Total yards: Bengals 162-102
Red zone: Broncos 0-1, Bengals 1-2
TOP: Bengals 17:42
Burrow: 15-20, 121 yards TD, 2 sacks
Nix: 10 of 12, 68 yards, 2 sacks
Broncos: 47 yards on 10 carries
Brown: 45 yards on 13 carries
Gesicki: 40 yards on 5 catches
Higgins: 3 catches on 3 targets for 25 yards, TD
Chase: 2 catches on 5 targets, 20 yards
The Broncos quickly got to midfield, but two sacks on Nix has set up a third and 23 on Denver's own 42. Oddly, the Bengals called time (Denver have none remaining).
The third time is a charm for the Bengals' offense, as Tee Higgins gives the Bengals a 7-3 lead on a short TD grab. Burrow now has 40 TD passes this season.
Chase Brown is starting to warm up, hurdling for an eight-yard gain and a first down on Cincinnati's third drive. The Bengals still down 3-0 after their defense came up with a nice stop on Denver's third drive.
Two drives, two turnover on downs for the Bengals offense. The second fourth down miss occurred on the Broncos' 2-yard-line after Ja'Marr Chase dropped what would have been a TD on the previous play. Burrow was sacked by Jonathon Cooper on fourth down.
Cincinnati could be up 6-3 or 10-3. Instead, they're down 3-0 with 6:18 left in the first half.
Tee Higgins' first catch is a first down grab on a third-and-7 play. Play goes for 15 yards and gives the Bengals a first down on Denver's 28 five minutes into the second quarter.
The Bengals need to get more going on the ground, though. A lot of second and third and longs for Cincinnati.
Following a drop, Mike Gesicki gets a first down after lunging for the sticks on the final play of the first quarter.
Denver leads 3-0 after one quarter. Both teams had just two drives that quarter, with the Bengals just two plays into their second drive.
Big stop for the Bengals' defense after offense missed on fourth down. Mike Hilton had an impactful drive with a nice tackle for a short gain on a 1st and 15 followed by his pressure on third down that flushed Nix out of the pocket. Nix ran for just two on that play.
Chase Brown tackled by Nik Bonitto inches short of a first down on fourth-an-1 on the Broncos' 22-yard-line late in the first quarter. The Bengals had Chase and Brown in the backfield in what was an odd formation.
Would have taken the points there.
Denver will have Patrick Surtain II travel with Ja'Marr Chase today. Burrow misfired on his first attempt to Chase today. But he hits Mike Gesicki for a first down on the next play, as the Bengals are in Denver territory.
Good coverage by rookie CB Josh Newton on third down (on a pass in the end zone intended for Courtland Sutton) forced the Broncos to settle for a 30-yard FG by Lutz, giving Denver a 3-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter.
Nix was 4 of 5 for 36 yards on the drive. A good stand by the Bengals' defense, limiting Denver to three. Cincinnati's defense can bend, but they can't break today.
A 12-yard run on the first play by Jaleel McLaughlin was the first of two quick first downs for the Broncos. Denver backs have made an early impact; Audric Esteem got the Broncos' second first down on a 13-yard grab.
Perfect day for football. 60 degrees and no wind (some expected later in the evening).
Burrow is one TD pass away from 40 on the year, which would make him the 11th player in NFL history to do. It would be the 20th time a QB has reached 40 in a season.
Bo Nix has been great this year, but he has tossed five picks in his last three games. The Bengals' defense has been bad, but they have forced 11 turnovers during their current three game winning streak that includes seven interceptions.
If Nix takes care of the ball, that will significantly increase the Broncos' odds of winning.
The Chargers are grabbing one of the AFC's wild card spots today as they're currently putting a bow on their Week 17 win over the Patriots. When the Chargers' game ends, there will be only one remaining available wild card spot that the Broncos, Colts, Dolphins and Bengals are fighting for.
Patrick Surtain II and his teammates are facing a Bengals offense that has averaged nearly 33 points per game over their past seven games. The catalyst for that success has been Joe Burrow, who is one TD away from becoming the 11th QB in NFL history to throw at least 40 in one season. Burrow has been nearly unstoppable when throwing to Ja'Marr Chase, who is trying to become the fifth receiver since the 1970 merger to win the triple crown.
As you can see, the Broncos will be a little light on the defensive line today. Besides that, Denver is about as healthy of a team as you can be this late in the season.
Wideout Tee Higgins is playing despite dealing with multiple injuries. Higgins' health improved as the week progressed, so he's going to give it a go with the Bengals' season on the line. He's scored a TD in five of his last six games. Bengals are 6-4 with Higgins and 1-4 w/o him this season.