Bengals vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights for Saturday's crucial AFC game

Desperate to get a win that will keep their playoff hopes alive, the Cincinnati Bengals acted as such during the first half of Saturday's game against the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals went for it on fourth down on each of their first two drives, but came up empty both times. But due to the play of their defense, Cincinnati still managed to take a 7-3 halftime lead after Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a short touchdown on the Bengals' third possession. The completion was Burrow's 40th touchdown pass of the season.

Denver scored on the game's first drive, but they were shut out during its final three drives of the half. Bo Nix was 10 of 12 passing in the first half, but he threw for just 68 yards. He was under considerable duress by the Bengals' pass rushers, who sacked him twice and forced him out of the pocket on several other occasions.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, updates and analysis throughout the second half.