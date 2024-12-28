Bengals vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Saturday game

We're underway in Cincinnati for what feels like a playoff game between the Bengals and Broncos. A lot is at stake for both of these teams today.

To make the playoffs, Cincinnati (7-8) needs to win out, Denver (9-6) to lose out and also have the Dolphins and Colts each lose one of their remaining two games. The Broncos can clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over the Bengals. That's right, Denver hasn't been to the playoffs since defeating the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 nearly a decade ago.

The Broncos' resurgence this year has been led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a defense that has recorded 51 sacks so far. The Bengals, after a 4-8 start, have kept their playoff hopes alive on the strength of quarterback Joe Burrow (who leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes) and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase (the NFL's leader in catches, receptions and touchdown catches) and Tee Higgins. Cincinnati's defense has struggled this year, but they have forced 11 turnovers during the team's current three game winning streak.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, updates and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Broncos