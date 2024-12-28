Bengals vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Saturday game

Cincinnati looks to keep its playoff hopes alive as Denver looks to eliminate it

We're underway in Cincinnati for what feels like a playoff game between the Bengals and Broncos. A lot is at stake for both of these teams today. 

To make the playoffs, Cincinnati (7-8) needs to win out, Denver (9-6) to lose out and also have the Dolphins and Colts each lose one of their remaining two games. The Broncos can clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over the Bengals. That's right, Denver hasn't been to the playoffs since defeating the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 nearly a decade ago. 

The Broncos' resurgence this year has been led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a defense that has recorded 51 sacks so far. The Bengals, after a 4-8 start, have kept their playoff hopes alive on the strength of quarterback Joe Burrow (who leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes) and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase (the NFL's leader in catches, receptions and touchdown catches) and Tee Higgins. Cincinnati's defense has struggled this year, but they have forced 11 turnovers during the team's current three game winning streak. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, updates and analysis throughout the game.  

Where to watch Bengals vs. Broncos

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
  • TV: NFL Network I Stream: fubo (try for free)  
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Bengals -3.5, OU 49.5 (via BetMGM)
Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos settle for FG 

Good coverage by rookie CB Josh Newton on third down (on a pass in the end zone intended for Courtland Sutton) forced the Broncos to settle for a 30-yard FG by Lutz, giving Denver a 3-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter. 

Nix was 4 of 5 for 36 yards on the drive. A good stand by the Bengals' defense, limiting Denver to three. Cincinnati's defense can bend, but they can't break today. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 9:45 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 4:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos quickly get into Bengals territory 

A 12-yard run on the first play by Jaleel McLaughlin was the first of two quick first downs for the Broncos. Denver backs have made an early impact; Audric Esteem got the Broncos' second first down on a 13-yard grab. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 9:40 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 4:40 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Denver gets the ball first 

Perfect day for football. 60 degrees and no wind (some expected later in the evening). 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 9:36 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 4:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Milestone watch: Joe Burrow

player headshot
Joe Burrow
CIN • QB • #9
CMP%68.9
YDs4229
TD39
INT8
YD/Att7.59
View Profile

Burrow is one TD pass away from 40 on the year, which would make him the 11th player in NFL history to do. It would be the 20th time a QB has reached 40 in a season. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 9:32 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 4:32 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Key to the game 

Bo Nix has been great this year, but he has tossed five picks in his last three games. The Bengals' defense has been bad, but they have forced 11 turnovers during their current three game winning streak that includes seven interceptions. 

If Nix takes care of the ball, that will significantly increase the Broncos' odds of winning. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 9:07 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 4:07 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

One more playoff spot taken, one remains 

The Chargers are grabbing one of the AFC's wild card spots today as they're currently putting a bow on their Week 17 win over the Patriots. When the Chargers' game ends, there will be only one remaining available wild card spot that the Broncos, Colts, Dolphins and Bengals are fighting for. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 8:56 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 3:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Big test today for Broncos defense 

Patrick Surtain II and his teammates are facing a Bengals offense that has averaged nearly 33 points per game over their past seven games. The catalyst for that success has been Joe Burrow, who is one TD away from becoming the 11th QB in NFL history to throw at least 40 in one season. Burrow has been nearly unstoppable when throwing to Ja'Marr Chase, who is trying to become the fifth receiver since the 1970 merger to win the triple crown. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 8:20 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 3:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos inactives 

As you can see, the Broncos will be a little light on the defensive line today. Besides that, Denver is about as healthy of a team as you can be this late in the season. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 8:13 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 3:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Higgins active for Bengals 

Wideout Tee Higgins is playing despite dealing with multiple injuries. Higgins' health improved as the week progressed, so he's going to give it a go with the Bengals' season on the line. He's scored a TD in five of his last six games. Bengals are 6-4 with Higgins and 1-4 w/o him this season. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 8:03 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 3:03 pm EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Cardinals at Rams Game Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    Broncos at Bengals Game Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Tua Tagovailoa (hip) downgraded to doubtful as Dolphins fight for playoff lives

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    This Just In: Anthony Richardson (Back/Foot) Downgraded To Out

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Game Picks: Chargers at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Antonio Gibson Starting At RB For Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    4:32

    Chargers-Patriots Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    DFS Lineup For Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    3:17

    Jerod Mayo's Future In Question

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Cardinals-Rams Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    7:25

    Broncos-Bengals Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Fantasy Championship Replacement For Chuba Hubbard

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Jalen Hurts Will Not Play Week 17 vs. Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    .Start Or Sit: J.K. Dobbins vs. Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Breaking News: Georgia QB Carson Beck Declares For NFL Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Saquon Barkley: 268 Yards Shy Of Single-Season Record

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Mike Evans: 182 Rec Yards Away From 11th 1,000+ Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Breaking News: QB Carson Beck Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    3:10

    Aaron Rodgers: 1 Pass TD Shy Of 500

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    NFL Saturday Preview: Cardinals at Rams

See All NFL Videos