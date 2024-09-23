The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) will host the Washington Commanders (1-1) as part of a Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader. It already feels like a must-win game for the Bengals, who will try to avoid going 0-3 to start the year. The all-time series between these organizations is tied 5-5-1. The last contest happened in 2020, when Washington defeated Cincinnati, 20-9. That was also the game in which Joe Burrow tore his ACL as a rookie.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Bengals vs. Commanders spread: Cincinnati -7.5

Bengals vs. Commanders over/under: 46.5 points

Bengals vs. Commanders money line: Cincinnati -357, Washington +283

WASH: Commanders have hit the 1H Game Total Over in 12 of their last 20 games

CIN: Bengals have scored first in five of their last six games at home

Why the Bengals can cover

Despite being 0-2, the Bengals are still talented on both sides of the ball. Thus far, Cincinnati is 10th in the NFL in total defense (288) and second in pass defense (128.5). Cincinnati is also giving up 21 points per game. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is an effective pass-rusher who finds a way to put opposing quarterbacks in difficult situations. The 29-year-old has 12 total pressures, seven hurries, and two sacks.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is a physical defender who has a strong straight-line speed to pick up ground. In two games, the Nebraska product has nine total tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception. Linebacker Logan Wilson is an additional force that finds his way to the ball. He leads the team in total tackles (24) with 12 stops in back-to-back outings.

Why the Commanders can cover

Running back Austin Ekeler is a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield. Ekeler has soft hands as a receiver, but still has strong vision as a ball-carrier. The 29-year-old has racked up 4,403 rushing yards, 3,983 receiving yards, and 69 total scores in his career. Through two games with the Commanders, Ekeler has 48 rushing yards, seven receptions, and 99 receiving yards.

Receiver Terry McLaurin has had a slow start to the 2024 season, but owns the skillset to go off in any matchup. McLaurin has deep speed and runs crisp routes that create separation from all three levels. Over six seasons with the Commanders, the Ohio State product has 386 receptions (621 targets) for 5,322 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns.

