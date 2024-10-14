Bengals vs. Giants live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'

Sleepy game
Since that big run by Burrow on the opening drive, the two teams have combined for 130 yards on 32 plays. Not too much happening here beyond that one Giants drive into Bengals territory that ended in a pick.
We're live with the Week 6 edition of "Sunday Night Football," as the New York Giants play host to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The G-Men are coming off a surprising road victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, which they pulled off without the services of both star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary. Both players remain out for the Sunday-nighter, and the Giants will be counting on Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Tyrone Tracy to pick up the slack as Daniel Jones looks for his team's third win of the season.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are a disappointing 1-4 and in danger of seeing their season slip away. They lost a back-and-forth shootout against the division rival Baltimore Ravens last weekend are are now 0-3 in conference games. Joe Burrow and Co. need to stack wins in the games against these NFC East opponents, but they already dropped one against Washington earlier this season.
Can the Bengals get back in the win column and avoid falling too far behind in the AFC race? Will the Giants grab a second consecutive win without their star wideout? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -3.5; O/U 45.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)
Daniel Jones had an open man for a deep ball on that third down. Alas...
it's been an up-and-down start to the season for burns so far. he had 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss coming into this game after getting a huge contract this offseason. He just made a huge play on third down, stoning Zack Moss in the backfield to shut the Bengals' drive down in its tracks.
Just when it looked like Daniel Jones was getting something going... He was 4 of 5 for 47 yards on the drive, which brought the Giants deep into Bengals territory. And then he came off of Tyrone Tracy in the flat to try to throw back across his body, got popped by B.J. Hill in the process, and earned himself an interception for his troubles. Yikes.
So, the broadcast was trying to explain what happened on Azeez Ojulari's near-sack of Joe Burrow near the goal line, on which Burrow spun away and then threw the ball out of bounds. Cris Collinsworth seemed to think that Ojulari pulled up to avoid a penalty for roughing the passer; but it sure looked like Ojulari thought he had forced a fumble and was looking for the ball on the ground. That's what former NFL guard (and Pushing the Pile co-host) Kyle Long thought, as well.
New York's first play went for a first down, but then the Giants went three-and-out. This is not a team that is built to come from behind -- especially without Malik Nabers. They need their defense to get the ball back quickly from Joe Burrow and Co. right here or things could spiral away from them.
This was the second time on the opening drive that Joe Burrow quickly took off from the pocket on third down. The first time, he moved the chains. This time, he took it to the house. With the Giants in man coverage, there was nobody in front of Burrow once he escaped the pocket. He had enough room to more than double the longest run of his career.
Interesting for the Bengals early: Zack Moss, who got the start in each of the first five games, was introduced with the starters on TV -- but Chase Brown actually took the first two snaps before Moss came in for pass protection on third down. Both players were limited at times in practices this week. Brown has been the much more explosive back of the two and has touched the bal more often when in the game, but Moss has played more snaps every week so far.
With no Devin Singletary for the Giants tonight, look for another strong dose of Tyrone Tracy Jr. in New York's backfield. He eclipsed 120 yards in Week 5 and is up against a weaker Bengals run "D."
As expected, no Malik Nabers or Devin Singletary for the Giants tonight. They'll also have a replacement punter with Jamie Gillan out.
No surprises or major absences for Cincinnati tonight. Sheldon Rankins and Mike Hilton are back.