Bengals vs. Ravens: Live updates, inactives, Week 10 game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a key AFC North battle

The first showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals turned out to be one of the best games of the season. The rematch is expected to live up to the hype.

Baltimore and Cincinnati will renew the AFC North rivalry at M&T Bank Stadium Thursday night, a must-win game for both teams for many different reasons. The Bengals (4-5) need this victory to stay alive in an AFC playoff race which no team has pulled away from the final wild card spot. Cincinnati only sits one game behind the Denver Broncos for the final wild card spot in the conference, making this game even more critical. 

For the Ravens (6-3), winning against the Bengals would result in a season sweep of their AFC North rivals -- but also put the pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the division title race. Pittsburgh enters this week half a game ahead of Baltimore in the division race.

Lamar Jackson has been playing at an MVP level and Joe Burrow is coming off a five-touchdown performance. Running back Khalil Herbert is also making his Bengals debut tonight after being acquired from the Bears at the trade deadline. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, however, is inactive and will miss his second straight game with a quad injury.

Where to watch Bengals at Ravens

In one of the most anticipated games of the season, we'll have all the updates in our live blog below as the second half of the season commences on Thursday night.

Bengals inactives

Tee Higgins and Orlando Brown out again for Cincinnati, while rookie WR Jermaine Burton is back active and trade acquisition Khalil Herbert is as well.

Jared Dubin
November 7, 2024, 11:51 PM
Nov. 07, 2024, 6:51 pm EST
 
Ravens inactives

No Tre'Davious White or Isaiah Likely for Baltimore tonight; but electric RB Keaton Mitchell is active for the first time this season, back from his torn ACL.

Jared Dubin
November 7, 2024, 11:50 PM
Nov. 07, 2024, 6:50 pm EST

