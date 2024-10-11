The undefeated Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs are on bye, so there are plenty of choices for your Week 6 NFL knockout pool picks. A 4-1 team like the Houston Texans looks worthy of your Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks, especially since they will be playing the 1-4 New England Patriots. You may be tempted to take the Washington Commanders since they are also rolling at 4-1, but Jayden Daniels is about to face his biggest test yet against Lamar Jackson. The 3-2 Green Bay Packers could be popular Week 6 eliminator pool picks against the Arizona Cardinals, although Kyler Murray's team is coming off a 24-23 upset win against the San Francisco 49ers. Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and locked in its Week 6 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Eagles (-9.5, 42.5) versus the Browns, even though Philadelphia is the biggest favorite of the week. While the Browns have just one win on the season, they are tied for the second-best red zone scoring percentage in the NFL (75%). Deshaun Watson could also be getting help moving the ball down field with RB Nick Chubb potentially making his return in Week 6 against an Eagles rush defense that ranks 21st in the league.

The Eagles are having trouble scoring themselves, tallying just 15 points in Week 3 and 16 points in Week 4. Philadelphia is coming off of extended rest from a bye week, and the last time they had extended rest they were upset by the Atlanta Falcons 22-21. The Eagles haven't shown enough consistency this season, which makes them a very risky play with your NFL Week 6 knockout picks. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising team that wins outright in well over 60% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 6 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 6, all from the advanced computer model that is up well over $7,000 since its inception.