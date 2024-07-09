The AFC South loaded up at wide receiver this offseason, with the biggest move remaining in the division. Calvin Ridley stayed in the AFC South by bolting from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Tennessee Titans, starting a wild offseason for the division that had the most improved team in the Houston Texans last season.

The new batch of wide receivers are what Jaguars safety Andre Cisco, a former teammate of Ridley's, is paying attention to this year -- and for good reason.

"The biggest difference I see are the quality of receivers in the division," Cisco said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think the receivers have taken a huge jump from what the past two years have been. Obviously, Rid (Calvin Ridley) going to Tennessee. I know the Colts drafted a kid from Texas (Adonai Mitchell). The Texans already were really good at receiver but then they add Stefon Diggs.

"The quality of receiver has taken a step forward. I think quarterbacks in the NFL, you're not really gonna play too many duds. So for me, it's kind of a regular day in the office in regards to who we're playing -- but the receivers could definitely make a big difference."

The quality of receivers have certainly improved in the AFC South. Here are the top three wideouts on each team:

Wide receiver had plenty of turnover in the AFC South, and it's part of what will make the division one of the most exciting to watch in football this year.