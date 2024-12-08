Bill Belichick wants to keep his options open -- wide open.

The legendary NFL coach talked recently with the University of North Carolina about its vacant football coach position, sources confirmed to CBS Sports with Inside Carolina first reporting the interview. Those across the league have been dubious that Belichick would go to the college ranks, which is something in his half-century career he's never done.

But furthering the intrigue around Belichick and the Carolina job, representatives from the university again met with Belichick on Thursday in Manhattan, according to multiple sources.

These talks with UNC align with what sources have said for months about Belichick, who doesn't want to be shut out of a coaching job for a second straight hiring cycle.

"He has literally been open to all of it," a source familiar with Belichick said last month.

Belichick has been in pursuit of Don Shula's all-time wins record, and the soon-to-be 73-year-old coach can't get any closer to it with the Tar Heels. Belichick's 302 regular-season victories are 27 behind Shula's 328. Including playoffs, Belichick has 333 wins to Shula's 347. Belichick needs 15 wins to break Shula's all-time record for wins both in the regular season and postseason.

And it's not just breaking Shula's record, either. Sources have indicated Belichick has hoped to break it and then keep it. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a combined 295 victories. With five years left on his contract and Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, the 66-year-old Reid could very plausibly get and keep the record.

North Carolina has signaled to interested and available candidates that it hopes to have a coach installed by early next week at the latest, just as the transfer portal officially opens. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall (who happens to be an hour north of Manhattan as the Green Wave face Army on Friday night), Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and former Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks have all been considered candidates.

On Carolina's timeline though, Belichick would be forfeiting any and all opportunities at an NFL gig this year.

The Jets, Saints and Bears all have vacant jobs, and sources believe the Cowboys and Jaguars will have openings at the end of the year. The belief has been there will be between six to eight coaching jobs this cycle. But due to NFL rules, teams can't perform even the quickest search for a coach until after the regular season is completed in January.

"He's as old as Mack [Brown]," one UNC source said, referencing the eight-month age difference between Belichick and the fired Tar Heels coach. [UNC athletic director] Bubba [Cunningham] did it most likely to appease someone. Not sure why Belichick went through it. Never coached in college."

Another source familiar with Belichick's thinking said he understands UNC wanting to get "instant credibility" for bringing in the six-time Super Bowl winner. But the source also saw it from Belichick's perspective.

"It signals to NFL teams I have a lot of energy. That I'm not ready to shut it down," the source said.

Last year, seven NFL teams had coach openings, including the Patriots after parting ways with Belichick. Only one of the remaining six teams interviewed Belichick, and even the Falcons were surprised more teams didn't talk to Belichick to, at the very least, pick the brain of one of the greatest of all time.

There was a concern leaguewide that Belichick would wish to control the entire franchise in ways similar to New England. Of course, the Patriots won six Super Bowls with Belichick at the helm.

If he ever wanted complete say at his next NFL stop, Belichick doesn't need that anymore.

"He doesn't care about full control," a source close to him said. "He's been adamant about that."

There has been a strong belief Belichick will be joined by a few longtime colleagues at his next NFL stop. At the top of that list would be Josh McDaniels, the former Broncos and Raiders coach who would serve as the offensive coordinator.

The most obvious stop for Belichick could be Jacksonville, according to most sources. Even if he doesn't need full control, he could get it there. A source wasn't sure how excited Belichick would be about taking the program on the road in 2027 when the team leaves town as the new stadium is completed.

And no matter how many jobs are open, one that Belichick won't consider is the New York Jets.

Belichick has been omnipresent in pro football media this season. As a source put it in September, "everything he does is strategic."

"…[G]etting out in front and letting people see who he is and show a different side of his personality, how he interacts with people and how smart he is when it comes to football," the source said. "It's an open interview almost every week."