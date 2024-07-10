When Keon Coleman's hilarious golf take during the NFL Scouting Combine was made public, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Bills rookie wideout would become a regular playing partner with his new quarterback and golf junkie, Josh Allen.

It turns out, however, that the two teammates have yet to play a round together. Coleman recently shared why during an interview with CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden.

"He's a legit golfer," Coleman said of Allen. "I'm like, yeah, I ain't golfing with you. We can't bond over that. We've got to go throw rocks at the lack or something."

Coleman's assessment of Allen is accurate. Along with being one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Allen is also on the short list of the NFL's top golfers. In 2022, he partnered with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a 12-hole match against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady (the older QB duo won the match on Rodgers' 15-foot putt on the final hole).

Earlier this offseason, Allen and Lions quarterback Jared Goff played at Pine Valley, which is one of America's top-ranked courses. Allen also recently played against golf influencer Grant Horvat.

While they likely won't be sharing a golf cart anytime soon, Coleman and Allen are surely hoping to have plenty of connections on the football field this fall. Coleman made an early impression on Allen during spring practices.

"I think his play style (is) what we needed in our offense," Allen said on NFL Network. "Talking with our offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), our quarterbacks coach (Ronald Curry), (general manager) Brandon Beane and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that's a big-bodied guy and can go win one a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver.

"I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others. Curtis Samuel, he's been showing up every single day ready to work. … You start pairing those guys up with Dawson (Knox) and Coleman in this mix now, we're gonna have a pretty solid group that works together."