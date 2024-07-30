On Tuesday, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson, 24, left training camp and was taken to the hospital due to heat-related issues. He went into the medical tent during the team's practice and from there was brought to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Quarterback Josh Allen told teammates that he believes Anderson will be OK and left tackle Dion Dawkins said the same.

"It's not as nerve-wracking as you would think because our medical staff is top tier," Dawkins said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. "Alec is a tough dude. Regardless of what it is, he'll be alright."

There hasn't been an official word from the medical staff or the team on Anderson's current status.

The temperature in practice at St. John Fisher University was in the mid-80s with humidity. Multiple players went to the medical tent to cool down.

The team is off on Wednesday and will resume practice Thursday. It is not yet known if Anderson will be a participant in the team's next practice.

Anderson went undrafted in 2022 and has spent his entire career thus far with the Bills as a member of the practice squad.