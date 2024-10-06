2 catches for 27 yards for Stefon Diggs on this drive. No Collins, no problem. The Texans have so many weapons in the passing game. They are deep in Bills territory again.
Bills vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch key AFC game
Josh Allen and the 3-1 Bills take on C.J. Stroud and the 3-1 Texans
Kickoff is underway between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, as two Super Bowl contenders in the AFC face off in a clash of division leaders. Stefon Diggs will also be facing his former team for the first time since his trade from Buffalo to Houston this past offseason.
Diggs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL, as the pair totaled 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 touchdowns in their four seasons together. That either led the NFL or was tied for first in the league, showcasing how dominant Allen and Diggs were in the same offense.
Internal problems in the organization led Diggs to Houston, where he's the veteran wideout amongst one of the young, talented offenses in the league. Diggs is averaging 9.3 yards per catch this season (a career-low) and has 17 consecutive games without 100 yards receiving (a career-high).
Allen, on the other hand, has thrived without his top reciever. The Bills are second in the NFL in scoring offense this season at 30.5 points per game, while Allen continues to produce with 10 touchdowns through the first four games. Allen is responsible for 230 touchdowns in his first seven seasons, which is the second most since 1970, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (231).
The Texans still are playing at a high level despite Diggs' struggles, as Nico Collins is averaging 109.0 receiving yards per game since Week 12 of last year -- the most in the NFL. C.J. Stroud is 9-2 in home games and has averaged 305.9 pass yards per game, throwing 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
In a matchup against these AFC heavyweights, which team will come out on top? We'll have analysis of all the action in the live blog below!
Where to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Reliant Stadium (Houston)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Texans -1, O/U 47
Nico Collins is questionable with a hamstring injury, per Evan Washburn on the CBS Sports broadcast. Collins is on pace for 2,000 yards this year.
Josh Allen is 1-of-9 for 24 yards to start this game. he significantly misses Khalil Shakir on the outside. The Bills offense has 68 yards and punted 3 times.
Collins has headed to the locker room as the Texans start their next possession.
Nico Collins is in the blue tent -- after scoring the 67-yard touchdown. That's a major loss for thw Texans offense if he has to miss time in this game.
C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins for 67 yards on the first play of their drive. Nico Collins was the best wide receiver in the league in September and is picking up where he left off. He went right past Rasul Douglas for the score.
It's 14-3 Houston. Collins has two catches fro 78 yards and a score.
The Texans have went 131 yards in their last five plays.
The Bills are relying on Keon Coleman to step up with Khalil Shakir out. The passing game just seems off. Josh Allen is 1 of 7 for 24 yards and that 24-yard pass was to James Cook. Coleman and Mack Hollins have four targets but no catches.
That 3rd-and-5 throw from Stroud to Ogunbowale really got the Texans offense going. Ogunbowale got 28 yards on the play, followed by a pass to Nico Collins that went for 11 yards. Cam Akers followed with an 11-yard run then a 15-yard TD.
The Texans go 64 yards in 4 plays to take a 7-3 lead.
The Bills will settle for 3. Tyler Bass his a 38-yard FG but the drive stalls as the Josh Allen sack and Keon Coleman false start take James Cook out of play. Good hold by the Texans.
Buffalo up 3-0.
Davis sacks Allen as he was thinking was taking off. A 3rd-and-long takes James Cook out of play now. Cook has 50 total yards on this drive
Haven't seen much to start this game. C.J. Stroud is 1-for-1 for -2 yards. The Texans significantly miss Joe Mixon
If you are a fantasy football fan, here's some advice. Start Dare Ogunbowale. No Mixon, no Pierce. He's the guy.
Good morning everyone. We got a fun matchup between the Bills and Texans today. Let's start with the inactives.
Bills
CB -- Taron Johnson
S -- Taylor Rapp
WR -- Khalil Shakir
LB -- Edefuan Ulofoshio
G/C -- Will Clapp
DT -- Ed Oliver
DT -- Austin Johnson
Texans
RB -- Joe Mixon
RB -- Damion Pierce
LB -- Jake Hanson
T -- Tytus Howard
DE -- Derek Barnett
WR -- Steven Sims
-
2:25
On-Site Preview: Giants at Seahawks
-
2:45
On-Site Preview: Bills at Texans
-
2:38
On-Site Preview: Ravens at Bengals
-
2:17
On-Site Preview: Packers at Rams
-
2:53
On-Site Preview: Colts at Jaguars
-
1:17
NFL Week 5 Preview: Stefon Diggs Faces Off Against Bills For 1st Time Since Trade
-
1:52
NFL Week 5 Preview: Ravens and Bengals Face Off In Big AFC North Showdown
-
3:01
NFL Week 5 Preview: Anthony Richardson Doubtful, Joe Flacco In Line To Start Against Jaguars
-
0:56
NFL Injury News
-
1:07
This Just In: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Davante Adams Trade Speculation
-
1:19
Cousins' Record Day Leads Falcons Past Buccaneers In Overtime
-
1:03
This is the offense we expected from Kirk Cousins and the Falcons
-
3:05
Buccaneers Let Lead Slip In Overtime Loss
-
5:14
Falcons Walk It Off In Overtime
-
3:48
TNF Highlights: Buccaneers at Falcons (10/3)
-
6:11
Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield Sound Off After Thrilling TNF game
-
1:42
TNF Recap: Kirk Cousins Loving Life In Atlanta So Far
-
1:37
TNF Recap: NFC South Starting To Come Into Focus
-
5:03
TNF Recap: Falcons Upset Buccaneers, Complete Comeback OT Victory
-
4:01
NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Top Parlay