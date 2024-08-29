We've been awaiting a resolution to the Brandon Aiyuk saga all offseason now, but one hasn't come to fruition. Aiyuk hasn't been traded, he hasn't signed a long-term deal with San Francisco and he hasn't participated in practice. This week, we saw another notable Aiyuk development after he again reportedly did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but these absences were different.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday before practice, 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expected Aiyuk to practice with his teammates. When asked what would happen if Aiyuk doesn't practice, Lynch said, "Then we'll deal with that," per ESPN.

"At some point, you've got to play," Lynch added.

Practice then rolled around, and Aiyuk was not spotted by local reporters on either day.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Aiyuk has been "holding in," but the star wideout has also apparently been dealing with an injury that may have held him out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk was cleared by team doctors after he was said to have back and neck issues in training camp, per ESPN. What this means is that Aiyuk could be subject to fines for the first time Wednesday.

If Aiyuk signs an extension with San Francisco tomorrow, hypothetically, whatever fines he may or may not have racked up could be waived by the 49ers since the wideout was still on his rookie deal. But, the 49ers don't have to waive those fines.

The 49ers may have just put more pressure on Aiyuk in the form of fines for missing practice with the regular season closer than ever. What happens next is anyone's guess.