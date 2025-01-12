Broncos vs. Bills live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, TV channel, odds, highlights

The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos have kicked off from Highmark Stadium, as this AFC wild-card matchup is underway. The Broncos appear to have found a franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, who is one of just two rookie quarterbacks to win 10 games, account for 4,000 total yards and score 30 touchdowns in NFL history, but he's going to have to outduel the potential NFL MVP today.

The Bills are the first team to beat two 15-win teams in a season in NFL history, and they are undefeated at home this year. That's thanks to Allen's incredible campaign, as he became just the sixth quarterback all-time to win 13 games while scoring 40 total touchdowns and committing fewer than 10 turnovers in a season. Buffalo is 4-0 in the wild-card round in each of the last four postseasons, while Allen is the only player to average 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in playoff history.

The Broncos defense will have to be ready to contain this offensive attack. Denver racked up the most sacks in the NFL this year with 63, but this unit has been giving up plenty of points as of late. Ignoring the win over the Kansas City Chiefs' backups in Week 18, the Broncos have allowed 27.3 points per game in their last four outings, compared to 16.8 points allowed per game in the first 12 games of the season.

If the Broncos are able to pull off a win, it would be the second-largest playoff upset by a rookie quarterback in postseason history. Will Allen carry Buffalo to another wild-card victory, or will the Broncos establish themselves as the sleeper to watch in the AFC? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC playoff matchup as it happens.

