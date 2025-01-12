Broncos vs. Bills live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, TV channel, odds, highlights
The Broncos face the Bills on Wild Card Weekend
The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos have kicked off from Highmark Stadium, as this AFC wild-card matchup is underway. The Broncos appear to have found a franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, who is one of just two rookie quarterbacks to win 10 games, account for 4,000 total yards and score 30 touchdowns in NFL history, but he's going to have to outduel the potential NFL MVP today.
The Bills are the first team to beat two 15-win teams in a season in NFL history, and they are undefeated at home this year. That's thanks to Allen's incredible campaign, as he became just the sixth quarterback all-time to win 13 games while scoring 40 total touchdowns and committing fewer than 10 turnovers in a season. Buffalo is 4-0 in the wild-card round in each of the last four postseasons, while Allen is the only player to average 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in playoff history.
The Broncos defense will have to be ready to contain this offensive attack. Denver racked up the most sacks in the NFL this year with 63, but this unit has been giving up plenty of points as of late. Ignoring the win over the Kansas City Chiefs' backups in Week 18, the Broncos have allowed 27.3 points per game in their last four outings, compared to 16.8 points allowed per game in the first 12 games of the season.
If the Broncos are able to pull off a win, it would be the second-largest playoff upset by a rookie quarterback in postseason history. Will Allen carry Buffalo to another wild-card victory, or will the Broncos establish themselves as the sleeper to watch in the AFC? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC playoff matchup as it happens.
Bills vs. Broncos where to watch
Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Betting odds: Bills -8.5, O/U 48
Bills CB Taron Johnson questionable to return
Taron Johnson went to the locker room after being injured last drive, and is questionable to return with a neck issue. However, he did clear concussion protocol, per Tracy Wolfson.
James Cook already has 49 yards rushing on six carries. Buffalo has 64 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Broncos punt on second possession
Denver couldn't replicate the success of its first possession, as Bo Nix went three-and-out his second time out. Facing a third-and-5, the rookie QB couldn't find anyone open, and walked out of bounds for a loss of zero yards. I think that will actually count as a "sack" for Matt Milano.
Bills CB Taron Johnson is in the blue medical tent after taking a shot to the head. The slot defender is an incredibly important piece for this Bills defense.
Bills settle for FG on opening possession.
The Bills picked up 59 yards on 11 plays, but their first drive of the game stalled in the red zone. Tyler Bass is called on to hit a 26-yard field goal.
The Broncos defense looks like they are making it a point to contain Josh Allen as a runner with how the defensive ends are setting the edge.
DEN 7
BUF 3
7:07 remaining in the first quarter
Bills offense gets off to hot start
Are we in for a shootout? Buffalo picked up a whopping 31 yards on its first two plays from scrimmage. The Broncos defense has talent at all three levels, but this unit has been giving up plenty of points as of late.
Bo Nix hits Troy Franklin for 43-yard TD on first possession of game
How about this Oregon Ducks connection? The Broncos' first possession of the game couldn't have gone any better, as Bo Nix completed both of his passing attempts -- including his 43-yard TD strike to Troy Franklin.
Five plays, 70 yards, 2:24 of clock. Broncos punched Bills right in the mouth. Now, it's time for Josh Allen to respond.
Broncos get the ball first, and we are underway.
Sacks
Sacks are another storyline to watch today. The Broncos defense registered an NFL-high and franchise-record 63 sacks. The Bills allowed just 14 sacks this season, fewest in the NFL.
This is the first playoff game in NFL history between a defense with 60+ sacks and an offense with under 15 sacks allowed.
The turnover battle
Offensive efficiency and turnovers may be the story today. The Bills are one of just two teams in the Super Bowl era to go the ENTIRE season without losing the turnover battle once. However, the Broncos have not lost the turnover battle since Week 9!
Josh Allen flipping the turnover narrative on its head is a big reason why he's the favorite to win NFL MVP. A total of 732 QBs have had 500+ plays in a season since 1970. Josh Allen's 2024 season produced the lowest percent of plays with a sack, fumble or INT (4.17%)
Bo Nix, by the way, had the lowest pct (5.71%) by a rookie since 1970
Gambling trends
DEN: 11-5-1 ATS, Over is 10-6-1
BUF: 10-7 ATS, Over is 10-7
The Broncos are seeking their biggest upset playoff win based on spread since beating the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII as an 11.5-point underdog.
The Bills are 1-4 ATS in their last five playoff games, but the Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last four road playoff games as well.
Bills inactives
Broncos inactives
