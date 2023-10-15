Browns vs. 49ers updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The 49ers should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Browns will be looking to get back into the win column.

San Francisco's offense rose to the challenge against a Cowboys' defense that boasted an average of only 10.25 points allowed. They really took it to the Cowboys for the full four quarters, racking up a 42-10 win at home.

Brock Purdy was his usual excellent self, throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 10.5 yards per attempt. That's the first time this season that Purdy passed for three or more passing touchdowns. George Kittle was another key contributor, picking up 67 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Cowboys to a paltry 197 yards. The 49ers didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the 49ers' defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Cleveland gave up the first points and the most points two Sundays ago. They suffered a bruising 28-3 defeat at the hands of the Ravens.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Browns were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 2.6 yards per play. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Ravens advanced 5.4.

San Francisco's win was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 5-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 33.4 points per game. The loss dropped Cleveland's season record down to 2-2.

Looking ahead, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' contest: The 49ers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 6.4 yards per play per game. It's a different story for the Browns, though, as they've been averaging only 4.4 per game. The Browns will be trying to rev their offense up, while all the 49ers have to do is play like they usually do. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.