Browns vs. Cowboys score: Live updates, inactives, odds, where to watch, live stream as Tom Brady broadcasts

The Cowboys will be facing a Browns defense that plays much more ferociously at home than on the road. Cleveland went 8-1 at home (13.9 opp PPG, fewest in NFL) and they were 3-6 on road (31.3 opp PPG) including playoffs.
Dallas opens up the 2024 season in Cleveland
The Dallas Cowboys made breaking news just before kickoff in Cleveland between themselves and the Cleveland Browns. Dallas ended its standoff with 2023 NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Dak Prescott by signing him to a four-year, $240 million extension on Sunday morning.
He is now the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average per year salary of $60 million, and with his record-setting deal, Dak Prescott gets $39 million more than any QB is scheduled to make over the next 5 years. He also gets an $80M signing bonus - the largest ever, per NFL Media. Prescott's $231 million in guaranteed money also makes him the NFL's owner of the most guaranteed money ever on a contract, beating out his Week 1 opponent and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $230 guaranteed on his five-year deal.
Both teams will look to erase the bad taste that was the conclusion of their respective 2023 journeys starting with this matchup where the host Browns are favored by 2.5 points, according to SportsLine consensus. The total stands at 41.5, a figure that go could either way with Dallas finishing as the NFL's No.1 scoring offense (29.9 points per game). As a bonus, this game between the Browns and Cowboys serves as Tom Brady's NFL broadcasting debut with Fox Sports. Make sure to stay tapped in when this showdown kicks off since we'll fire up our live blog of this Sunday afternoon matchup. We will provide instant analysis and highlights of all the top plays.
Date: Sunday, Sep. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)
Channel: FOX Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Browns -2.5; O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)
Prescott, the 2023 passing touchdowns leader (36), will take the field with 2023 First-Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, last season's receptions leader (135), against 2023 NFL Defensive Player Myles Garrett in a huge strength vs. strength matchup.
Sunday will also be a faceoff between the two quarterback with the most guaranteed money on their contracts in the entire NFL. Cowboys 2023 Second-Team All-Pro Dak Prescott and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas Sunday morning with an NFL record $231 million guaranteed. That breaks the previous record held by Watson on his five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million deal.
Sunday's matchup in Cleveland between the Dallas Cowboys and the host Browns in Week 1 is historic. It's the only the second Week 1 matchup between the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense and the NFL's No. 1 total defense since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger. The Cowboys' led the league with 29.9 points per game, and the Browns led the league in total defense allowing 270.2 total yards per game, the fewest since the 2014 Legion of Boom Seattle Seahawks.