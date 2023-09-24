Browns vs. Titans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will be playing in front of their home fans against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The point spread favored Cleveland on Monday, but luck did not. They took a 26-22 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Steelers.

The losing side was boosted by RB Jerome Ford, who rushed for 106 yards. Ford was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 69 yards.

Even though they lost, the Browns were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 198 rushing yards (they're ranked first in rushing yards per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Steelers only rushed for 55.

Meanwhile, it may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chargers and snuck past 27-24.

QB Ryan Tannehill looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 12 yards and a touchdown. Tannehill wound up with a passer rating of 123.3. The Titans also got a significant boost from RB Derrick Henry, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 80 yards.

Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Browns going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

While Cleveland is hoping for a better result this time, Tennessee is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check back to see if the Browns can bounce back or if the Titans can keep them down.