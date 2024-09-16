How bad was Week 2's performance by the Carolina Panthers offense? Bad enough for former No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young to get benched for Andy Dalton just two starts into his sophomore season, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Monday afternoon.

Young has been under fire for basically his entire career and after a disastrous first season in 2023, the Panthers managed just 13 points in their first two games under new coach Dave Canales.

Sunday was as bleak as it gets, with Young facing the least pressure of any starting quarterback in the NFL and still managing to throw for 84 yards (not a typo!) on 26 pass attempts in yet another humiliating loss for Carolina.

Dalton, a former second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, will take over beginning in Week 3 when Carolina travels to the Raiders.