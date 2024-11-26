Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to have an uncomfortable Thanksgiving ahead of him.

According to KXAN Sports, the NBC affiliate in Austin, Texas, the Pro Bowl quarterback's legal team filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Nov. 22 against his father James W. Mayfield's company, Camwood Capital Management Group, and its subsidiaries. Mayfield's brother Matt also has partial equity in the company. The suit alleges Camwood failed to complete their side of a settlement agreement in which Mayfield is owed more than $12 million in a repayment plan.

The quarterback's wife, Emily, and the couple's company, Team BRM, LCC are the listed plaintiffs. They sought three different things in the settlement agreement: 1) an initial repayment of a reported $11.7 million in addition to interest starting from September of this year 2) to refinance an existing loan to help with the repayment and 3) give Mayfield access to Camwood's records. Per Mayfield's suit, the company didn't comply to any of those conditions.

A primary issue was that $12.2 million was transferred from Mayfield to Camwood from 2018-2021 without Mayfield's approval. The Buccaneer quarterback is pursing "no less than" $11.74 million in addition to interest, costs, legal fees" and "any other relief that the Court deems just and proper."

Tampa Bay signed Mayfield to a three-year. $100 million contract this offseason after the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career in 2023. His 24 touchdown passes this season are the third-most in the entire NFL.