The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders will take center stage on Sunday Night Football during the 2025 Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule. Washington closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, while Tampa Bay has won six of its last seven games. The Commanders are led by star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has 3,568 passing yards, 891 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns. His over/under for passing yards on Sunday is 248.5, while his rushing yards total is 49.5 in the Wild Card NFL odds. Which side of those Wild Card NFL props should you back with your Buccaneers vs. Commanders prop bets?

Tampa Bay's offense is powered by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games. Mayfield is listed at -180 (risk $180 to win $100) to throw at least two touchdowns in the Commanders vs. Buccaneers prop odds. Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Commanders NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Top NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Commanders

After analyzing Commanders vs. Buccaneers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans goes Over 75.5 receiving yards (-115 on FanDuel). Evans has been Mayfield's top target this season, racking up 74 receptions for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 targets. Chris Godwin has the second-most targets (62) among the wide receivers on Tampa Bay's roster.

Evans tied the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons (11) with 1,000-plus receiving yards while breaking into the top 25 in NFL history in receiving yards (12,684). He has gone over 75 receiving yards in four of his last six games, commanding a season-high 14 targets in a win over New Orleans last week. The AI PickBot has Evans finishing with 91 receiving yards, making the Over a 4-star prop. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Tampa Bay vs. Washington

