NFL Week 5 begins on Thursday Night Football with an NFC South clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons (-1.5, 43.5). Baker Mayfield is second in the league with eight passing touchdowns, doubling up Kirk Cousins, but they have the same NFL props for passing touchdowns at 1.5. Both defenses have been stout in limiting scores through the air, as each ranks in the top five in terms of fewest passing TDs allowed. That may make you lean Under with your Buccaneers vs. Falcons NFL player props since both teams could find more success on the ground.

Atlanta allowed three rushing touchdowns a week ago versus New Orleans, while Tampa has given up the third-most rushing scores. Thus, players like Bijan Robinson (61.5 rushing yards), Rachaad White (34.5), and Bucky Irving (44.5) figure to be featured in TNF NFL prop bets. What other statistical trends should you be aware of to assist with your NFL player props? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Falcons vs. Buccaneers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. This year, it has already nailed 128 picks rated 4 stars or better. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Buccaneers vs. Falcons NFL betting on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Falcons vs. Buccaneers prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

After analyzing Falcons vs. Buccaneers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins goes over 231.5 passing yards. While Tampa has allowed an NFL-low of one passing touchdown, it hasn't been as successful in preventing yardage through the air game. The Bucs are in the middle-of-the-pack, ranking 16th in passing yards allowed despite two of the four QBs they've faced being rookies. Cousins should have all day to find open receivers as Tampa is sacking QBs on just 5.2% of dropbacks, the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL.

After struggling in his Falcons debut against Pittsburgh's top-five defense, Cousins has settled down, and it's apparent in his numbers. He's eclipsed 226.5 passing yards in each of his last three games as the chemistry he's developed with Drake London and Darnell Mooney is apparent. Also, the Falcons have rushed for fewer than 90 yards in three of their four games, so relying on Cousins' right arm will almost be mandatory. SportsLine AI projects Cousins to have 271.8 passing yards in a 4.5-star prop pick. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

