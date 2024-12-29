Mike Evans: 14th career receiving touchdown vs Panthers (incl. two today) - most vs any opponent in his career.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 17 game
The Bucs look to keep their NFC South title hopes alive
We are underway from Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are squaring off in what is a pivotal Week 17 contest as it relates to the NFC South race and the Bucs quest to reach the playoffs. Baker Mayfield and Co. need to win out over the next two weeks while getting some help elsewhere. To win the NFC South division, they'll also need the Atlanta Falcons to drop at least one of their remaining two games. Meanwhile, there's also a slim chance they can get in as a wild-card entry. For that, they'd need to win out and have the Washington Commanders lose out down the stretch. So, while they don't have full control of their playoff destiny, the Bucs simply need to focus on taking care of business here in Week 17.
As for the Panthers, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, they'll look to play spoiler against their division foe and continue to create positive momentum around second-year quarterback Bryce Young as they gear up for the offseason.
Will the Bucs further their efforts toward reaching the playoffs? Or will the Panthers dash their dreams? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers where to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 1 ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Buccaneers -8, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)
Here's a look at the catch-and-run from Irving that set up the Evans touchdown.
From CBS Research: Mike Evans now has 11 consecutive seasons with 60+ receptions (T-4th in NFL history).
Most Consecutive Seasons with 60+ Rec (NFL history)
2005-19 Larry Fitzgerald 15
1999-2013 Tony Gonzalez 15
2004-17 Jason Witten 14
2014-24 Mike Evans 11
2014-24 Travis Kelce 11
2000-10 Derrick Mason 11
1986-96 Jerry Rice 11
Mike Evans reels in his second touchdown of the day after muscling down a 1-on-1 goal-line matchup.
After reeling in the screen pass, the officials are saying Irving stepped out at the 1-yard line.
Bucky Irving continues to impress. The back just ripped off a 34-yard gain to push the Bucs into Panthers territory. Fantastic blocking by the Tampa Bay wide receivers on the big gain.
Tampa Bay is starting to apply consistent pressure on Bryce Young. It's forced him to toss a few balls a touch early.
The Buccaneers have scored on all three of their drives today, but the Panthers have stood tall in the red zone. Carolina forced back-to-back field goals.
Mayfield completed all nine of his passes for 127 yards and a touchdown before that first incompletion.
The first quarter ends with Calijah Kancey shooting out of a cannon to sack Bryce Young.
A strong bend-don't-break defensive effort for the Panthers on this drive. They were able to get a couple of TFL to force the FG. Still gave up points, but could've been worse.
The Buccaneers are enjoying several chunk plays so far through the air. Mayfield is averaging 17.5 yards per attempt so far.
Adam Thielen has back-to-back games with a touchdown for the first time this season.
What an answer for the Panthers. They seem to be enjoying the role of spoiler. Young's connection with Thielen was on full display on that drive, including the 17-yard touchdown. We're even at 7 apiece.
Ridiculous throw from Bryce Young, dropping it in the bucket to Thielen for a 31-yard gain. The former No. 1 overall pick continues to impress down the stretch here.
Raheem Blackshear gets the first carry for the Panthers in the wake of losing Chuba Hubbard.
Baker Mayfield completed all three of his passes for 42 yards and a touchdown on that opening drive. Not too shabby.
That was easy. Bucs cap off a six-play, 70-yard opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans.
As expected, Bucky Irving is having some early success against this poor Carolina run defense. He's up to 28 yards rushing.
As the CBS broadcast notes, the Buccaneers are 8-1 when they score first this season, so this will be an intriguing opening drive.
Here's my official pick for this game from my weekly column:
"The Bucs lost their grip on first place in the NFC South after falling to the Cowboys on Sunday and the Falcons taking down the Giants. That said, they do have an opportunity to jump back up if things fall their way in Week 17, which includes taking care of business against the Panthers. Sure, Carolina has played better as of late, and Bryce Young is rounding into a player, but Tampa Bay is still the superior team. This should be a game where the Buccaneers lean on their backs, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. This season, the Panthers are giving up a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry, and it's gotten worse as the year has gone on. In the three games coming into Sunday's contest, Carolina is surrendering 6.3 yards per carry. The Panthers are also 2-4 ATS this season on the road."
Projected score: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 17
The pick: Buccaneers -7.5
The Buccaneers can make playoffs either as the NFC South champion or as the No. 7 seed
- Bucs Win NFC South With:
- 1) Win Out + 1 ATL loss
- 2) 1 Win + 2 ATL losses
- Bucs Make Wild Card as #7 Seed With:
- 1) Win Out + WSH loses out
Hello and welcome to what is a massive NFC South matchup between the Buccaneers and Panthers! While Carolina is eliminated from playoff contention, they could look to play spoiler against the Bucs squad that is still alive in the division race.