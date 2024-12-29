Buccaneers vs. Panthers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 17 game

We are underway from Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are squaring off in what is a pivotal Week 17 contest as it relates to the NFC South race and the Bucs quest to reach the playoffs. Baker Mayfield and Co. need to win out over the next two weeks while getting some help elsewhere. To win the NFC South division, they'll also need the Atlanta Falcons to drop at least one of their remaining two games. Meanwhile, there's also a slim chance they can get in as a wild-card entry. For that, they'd need to win out and have the Washington Commanders lose out down the stretch. So, while they don't have full control of their playoff destiny, the Bucs simply need to focus on taking care of business here in Week 17.

As for the Panthers, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, they'll look to play spoiler against their division foe and continue to create positive momentum around second-year quarterback Bryce Young as they gear up for the offseason.

Will the Bucs further their efforts toward reaching the playoffs? Or will the Panthers dash their dreams? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 1 ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Buccaneers -8, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)