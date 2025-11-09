Skip to Main Content
Buccaneers vs. Patriots live updates: MVP candidates Baker Mayfield and Drake Maye square off

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 matchup of two of the NFL's top quarterbacks

Two division leaders led by two of the NFL's most explosive quarterbacks battle it out Sunday in Tampa when the 6-2 Buccaneers host the 7-2 Patriots.

Drake Maye is in the middle of a breakout second season, leading the NFL in completion percentage (74.9%) and ranking in the top five in yards per attempt, touchdown passes and passing yards. The North Carolina product is combining tremendous accuracy with plenty of big play acumen -- only Matthew Stafford has more completions on throws 20+ yards downfield -- and athleticism as a runner, too. New England has won six straight games, and a seventh consecutive win would tie the franchise's longest ever with any quarterback not named Tom Brady.

Baker Mayfield has also played at a high level this season, with an NFL-best four game-winning drives already on his list of accomplishments. Mayfield has thrown for 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and he has done so with a rotating cast of characters. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving have all missed significant time and will once again be out today, and the offensive line has been decimated by injuries, too. But rookie Emeka Egbuka has had a historic start to the season, and he will once again be a focal point.

Both defenses will have their hands full, and we could have an exciting shootout on our hands. We'll be along for the ride with live analysis below!

Where to watch Patriots vs. Buccaneers live

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Buccaneers -2.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)
Buccaneers defense suffocating Patriots' run game

The Patriots have eight carries for 25 yards, but 16 of those yards came on one TreVeyon Henderson run. Otherwise, there's been basically nothing for New England, leading to a lot of long down and distances. The Patriots have just 44 yards on 15 plays so far overall.

 
Buccaneers G Ben Bredeson (hamstring) doubtful to return

Michael Jordan is in for Bredeson.

 
Touchdown Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka hugely involved

With no Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka should get a ton of work, and he has done exactly that from the very start. A big 24-yard catch on the second play from scrimmage and then this 21-yard touchdown. The Buccaneers went 65 yards in six plays and made it look easy.

 
We're underway from Tampa!

The Buccaneers start with the ball.

 
Patriots inactives: No real surprises

Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and Christian Elliss (hip) were all previously ruled out. Could another big day for TreVeyon Henderson be in store?

 
Buccaneers inactives: Luke Goedeke back

The Buccaneers have some big names out, but Luke Goedeke's return could be a big one. The standout right tackle hasn't played since Week 2 due to a foot injury, but he's back. A significant development for Baker Mayfield and the running game.
