Two division leaders led by two of the NFL's most explosive quarterbacks battle it out Sunday in Tampa when the 6-2 Buccaneers host the 7-2 Patriots.

Drake Maye is in the middle of a breakout second season, leading the NFL in completion percentage (74.9%) and ranking in the top five in yards per attempt, touchdown passes and passing yards. The North Carolina product is combining tremendous accuracy with plenty of big play acumen -- only Matthew Stafford has more completions on throws 20+ yards downfield -- and athleticism as a runner, too. New England has won six straight games, and a seventh consecutive win would tie the franchise's longest ever with any quarterback not named Tom Brady.

Baker Mayfield has also played at a high level this season, with an NFL-best four game-winning drives already on his list of accomplishments. Mayfield has thrown for 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and he has done so with a rotating cast of characters. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving have all missed significant time and will once again be out today, and the offensive line has been decimated by injuries, too. But rookie Emeka Egbuka has had a historic start to the season, and he will once again be a focal point.

Both defenses will have their hands full, and we could have an exciting shootout on our hands. We'll be along for the ride with live analysis below!

Where to watch Patriots vs. Buccaneers live