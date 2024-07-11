Running back James Conner has played in the NFL since 2017, playing for two teams and earning two Pro Bowl honors in that time. Last season, in his third year with the Arizona Cardinals, he had a career year. The 29-year-old rushed for 1,040 yards and averaged 5.0 yards per attempt, both career highs.

The Cardinals may have struggled, finishing with one of the worst records in the league at 4-13, but Conner certainly did not.

As we approach the 2024 season, Conner is making predictions for what is to come both for himself and the team. While some may say that last season was the running back's peak, Conner says there is even more to come.

"That's the floor," Conner said regarding his numbers last year, via ESPN.com. "I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward. Definitely got a lot of work to put in but that's the floor, not the ceiling."

After breaking the 1,000 yard mark in his seventh year, Conner gave credit to the team's offensive scheme, which was in its first year under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"I think it's no secret I had my best year in this offense," Conner said.

Conner had the sixth-most yards on the ground in the NFL in 2023, despite missing four games. He suffered a knee injury in Week 5 and was then placed on injured reserve.

The two-time Pro Bowler averaged 80 yards per game, meaning he could've added around 320 yards on the season if he played all 17 games. The extra yardage would have put him at 1,360 yards, which would be second on the year only to San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey.

These are hypotheticals, but making the top 10 in yards by running backs even with missing that many games is certainly impressive and shows there could be more to come. The only running back to have more yards in fewer games in 2023 was Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams (1,144 in 12 games).

Conner is "hungry" to stay healthy, putting in hours of stretching, yoga and eating healthy

"You see what it could be because I know what I'm capable of," Conner said. "I know my potential. So, yeah, I'm definitely eager to get back at it and see what it looks like and put it all together."

Head coach Jonathan Gannon complimented Conner's attention to detail, adding that he "doesn't lose any steam come December."

"I'm not worried about James Connor doing everything that he can to stay healthy and fit and ready to carry the load," Gannon said. "... He's kind of exceeded my expectations for what I thought he was going to be ... He goes above and beyond every day."

Conner had 258 more yards rushing in 2023 than he did in 2022, coming in the same number of games, saying "hard work kind of paid off" on the year seven breakout.

In his second year with Petzing, Conner is challenging himself to get more involved in the passing game, something they are working on during the offseason.

Conner's 2023 numbers will not be easy for him top, but he is determined to keep the progress coming. The Cardinals on the other hand, were nearly as bad as you can get record-wise, so they have a lot of room to grow before they hit their ceiling.