The Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement with former first-round linebacker Zaven Collins on a two-year extension, according to ESPN. The deal is worth $14 million and includes $11.25 million guaranteed at signing.

Collins was entering the final year of his rookie contract after the franchise declined to pick up his fifth-year option back in April. Under the fifth-year option, Collins would've cost the Cardinals $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season, so this deal does come under the figure. Now, the 25-year-old is tied to the organization through the 2026 season.

Arizona selected Collins with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulsa after proving to be one of the top collegiate defenders in the nation in 2020. In his final season at Tulsa, Collins was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American.

After starting in six of his 17 games played as a rookie, Collins has started in all 33 of his games played over the past two seasons. In 2022 he totaled a career-high 100 tackles and six pass breakups. Under head coach Jonathan Gannon last season, he totaled 41 tackles to go along with a career-best 3.5 sacks. He also broke up three passes.