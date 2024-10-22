Cardinals vs. Chargers live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Arizona and Los Angeles face off on 'Monday Night Football'

Get your coffee ready, because we've got a game worth staying up for Monday night.

The Chargers come to town fresh off of their impressive Week 6 win over the Broncos that got them back over .500. Los Angeles currently boasts the league's top-ranked defense, but its offense is just 25th in the league in scoring despite having one of the league's top quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. 

It's been the opposite story for the Cardinals, who have given up the fourth-most points in the NFL so far. When Arizona has had success, it's been based largely on the play of quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner and rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals need to take better care of the ball after coughing it up three times during last week's loss in Green Bay. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis all evening. 

Cardinals vs. Chargers how to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 21 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Live stream: ESPN+ 
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chargers -1; O/U 44 (via DraftKings sportsbook)

Chargers inactives 

Los Angeles is going to be without several key players today, including one of their best players (Bosa) and top receivers (Johnston). It'll be interesting to see if Josh Palmer's targets will go up tonight with Johnston out. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 12:23 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:23 pm EDT

