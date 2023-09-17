Cardinals vs. Giants updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals will be playing in front of their home fans against the New York Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 13th.

Arizona had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 20-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Commanders.

Meanwhile, Sunday was a slow day for New York as the team failed to score. They were dealt a punishing 40-0 defeat at the hands of the Cowboys. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for New York: they've now lost five straight matchups with Dallas.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Giants were plauged by a slow offense and finished the game with only 2.6 yards per play. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Cowboys advanced 4.8.

The Cardinals will need to dig deep on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Arizona considering the team was a sub-par 3-11 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,624.15. On the other hand, the Giants will play as the favorite, and the team was 3-2 as such last season.