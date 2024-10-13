Cardinals vs. Packers live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 6 game

Arizona travels to Green Bay for a tough NFC showdown

On a Sunday filled with compelling matchups, the Green Bay Packers showdown with the visiting Arizona Cardinals may take the cake. 

Both teams are coming off of Week 5 victories. The Packers held up to defeat the Rams at home last Sunday behind Jordan Love's two touchdown passes. The Cardinals upset the 49ers in San Francisco after finishing the game with three unanswered scores that included Kyler Murray's seventh touchdown pass of the season. Arizona's defense contributed to the upset by forcing three turnovers. 

Last week marked Love's first win of the season as the Packers' starting quarterback. While he is still working on his accuracy, Love is in midseason form when it comes to getting the ball in the end zone. He already has eight touchdown passes this season despite missing two games with a knee injury. Love has been aided by a defense that has forced a whopping 14 turnovers through five games. 

This is a big game for both teams. For the Packers, a win would keep them within striking distance of the currently-undefeated Vikings for first place in the NFC North. For the Cardinals, a victory could slingshot them from third to first place in the NFC West. 

The SportsLine Projection Model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, likes the Over in this game. See the other picks the model is backing at SportsLine.

Follow the action by checking out our live blog below. 

How to watch Cardinals-Packers

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 13 | 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, WI 
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: GB -5; O/U 47.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

