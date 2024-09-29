Chargers vs. Chiefs live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 4 game

Los Angeles takes on Kansas City in an AFC West showdown

We are underway in Los Angeles, as the Chargers and Chiefs have kicked off from SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs are looking to keep their nine-game winning streak dating back to last year alive, while Jim Harbaugh is attempting to move to 2-0 in division play. However, he will have to do so without a few key players.

Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater are not in uniform today due to injury, and then Derwin James has been suspended one game for, "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." The Chargers do have quarterback Justin Herbert active, but he's dealing with a lingering ankle injury.

This is the seventh matchup between Mahomes and Herbert, with the former owning a 5-1 edge. Five of the six meetings have been decided by six points or fewer, and Travis Kelce has scored the game-winning touchdown in two of the last four meetings. It could be today where the star tight end finally gets going, as he's caught just eight passes for 69 yards in the first three games of the season.

Will Mahomes and the Chiefs roll again, or will Harbaugh score an upset victory? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC West matchup as it happens.

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Sep. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA.)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -7.5 O/U 42

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Travis Kelce heating up

Kelce already has four catches for 56 yards with 9 minutes remaining before halftime. Previously, he hadn't crossed 35 yards receiving this season.

Expect a big game from him -- especially with Rashee Rice out due to his knee injury. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:19 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Chiefs' first 4 possessions vs. Chargers: 

Fumble, INT, three and out, three and out.

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:10 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:10 pm EDT
 
Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:08 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:08 pm EDT
 
Kareem Hunt is playing his first game with the Chiefs since the 2018 season. His first carry goes for 9 yards. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:08 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:08 pm EDT
 
Rashee Rice has been ruled out with knee injury

Rice has been downgraded to out. As you can see from this replay. It looks like the star wideout hyperextended his right leg. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:02 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:02 pm EDT
 
Rashee Rice carted off

Rice made a pretty incredible play by stripping Fulton of the ball on his INT, but injured his knee.

He was carted off the field to the locker room. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:57 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:57 pm EDT
 
Chargers pick off Patrick Mahomes, then fumble

The Chargers have started this divisional showdown red-hot, forcing two turnovers on Kansas City's first two possessions.  

Kristian Fulton picked off Mahomes, but was stripped of possession by Rashee Rice. The ball went out of bounds, meaning L.A. retained possession. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:56 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:56 pm EDT
 
Ladd McConkey scores first TD

Following the Steele fumble, Justin Herbert led his offense 74 yards down the field on 10 plays, and found the rookie Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

The former Georgia Bulldog caught three passes for 27 yards on L.A.'s first possession. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:40 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:40 pm EDT
 
Chiefs turn the ball over on first possession

Carson Steele coughed up the rock at the Chargers' 30-yard line! What a stand by the defense. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:35 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:35 pm EDT
 
We are off and running! Travis Kelce goes for 38 yards on the third play from scrimmage.

The longest reception for Kelce in 2024. Could today be his breakout performance?

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:29 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:29 pm EDT
 
Los Angeles Chargers inactives

Justin Herbert is in, but will be missing his two offensive tackles 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 7:12 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:12 pm EDT
 
Kansas City Chiefs inactives

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 7:11 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:11 pm EDT

