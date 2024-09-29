Chargers vs. Chiefs live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 4 game

We are underway in Los Angeles, as the Chargers and Chiefs have kicked off from SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs are looking to keep their nine-game winning streak dating back to last year alive, while Jim Harbaugh is attempting to move to 2-0 in division play. However, he will have to do so without a few key players.

Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater are not in uniform today due to injury, and then Derwin James has been suspended one game for, "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." The Chargers do have quarterback Justin Herbert active, but he's dealing with a lingering ankle injury.

This is the seventh matchup between Mahomes and Herbert, with the former owning a 5-1 edge. Five of the six meetings have been decided by six points or fewer, and Travis Kelce has scored the game-winning touchdown in two of the last four meetings. It could be today where the star tight end finally gets going, as he's caught just eight passes for 69 yards in the first three games of the season.

Will Mahomes and the Chiefs roll again, or will Harbaugh score an upset victory? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC West matchup as it happens.

Where to watch



Date: Sunday, Sep. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA.)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -7.5 O/U 42

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.