Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates: Inactives, prediction, spread, odds, where to watch Super Bowl rematch

When the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February -- their second straight, and third in five years -- they did so while the San Francisco 49ers filed off the field at Allegiant Stadium, retracing their oh-so-close steps in a hard-fought Super Bowl LVIII showdown. Now, eight months later, the NFL's last conference champions are about to go head to head in a rematch of their heavyweight fight.

The Chiefs have changed since then, primarily due to injury, with key contributors like Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice among those sidelined. Their late-game success has not, with the reigning champs entering Week 7's anticipated matchup with a spotless 5-0 record. The 49ers, meanwhile, haven't been as fortunate while battling their own big-name absences -- none bigger than that of reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who's yet to take a snap in 2024 -- but remain in the thick of the NFC West race.

Can Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan and Co. exact revenge for their big-stage defeat? Or are Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs just inevitable? Either way, this is must-see TV.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers