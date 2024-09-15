Chiefs vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 2 showdown

Kansas City and Cincinnati renew their rivalry on CBS

The biggest game in the Week 2 slate is underway as the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off at Arrowhead Stadium.The Bengals are looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the third consecutive season, while the Chiefs are coming off an impressive season-opening victory against the Baltimore Ravens, but are looking to put their AFC rivals in a hole through two games. 

No team has had three consecutive 0-2 starts and finished with a winning record in each season, history the Bengals are looking to avoid.

Joe Burrow is the only quarterback with a winning record against Patrick Mahomes amongst quarterbacks with three-plus starts. The Mahomes-Burrow rivalry is the third quarterback rivalry in NFL history in which the first four meetings were all decided by three or fewer points. Both of the quarterbacks' paths in the first two weeks of the season couldn't be more different.

Burrow is 1-8 in his career for the first two weeks while Mahomes is 11-2. Mahomes has thrown 57 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in September, the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in a month in NFL history (minimum 15 starts). Burrow has 13 touchdowns to 11 turnovers in his career in September. 

Another chapter in the Mahomes-Burrow rivalry is upon us. Be sure to stay pinned to the live blog below for all the updates and analysis from this AFC showdown! 

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App 
Odds: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 47.5

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs have a 4th-and-goal at the 1. The Bengals have held tight, but Chiefs will forfeit and opportunity for a TD. Based on getting 1 yard in the previous 3 plays, the Chiefs have Harrison Butker kick a 19-yard FG.

Both teams get inside the 5 on their first possession, only get FGs out of the drive. 3-3. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:48 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Do the Chiefs go for it on 4th-and-1 at the 3 here/? They should and they will. Carson Steele gets the first down and the Chiefs face a goal-to-go. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:45 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Chiefs just have weapons at running back in the most unexpected places. We already know about Isiah Pacheco, and now preseason sensation Carson Steele. Averaging 7.2 YPC already on this drive. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:42 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs hold the Bengals to a FG after George Karlaftis pressures Joe Burrow to get rid of teh ball on 3rd-and-goal. Chase was double covered so no reason to go his way.

Bengals get 3 and the early lead. Chiefs get the ball for the first time after the break. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:35 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Big play by Trent McDuffie on Ja'Marr Chase to break up a touchdown. Might have been a jersey pull, but no foul called. McDuffie is an All-Pro for a reason. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:33 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Desperate Zac Taylor gambled on 4th-and-4. Joe Burrow finds Mike Gesicki for 37 yards to take some life out of Arrowhead. What a  gutsy call. Debatable to go for it on the 43, but it worked. Bengals have 1st and goal on the 4. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:32 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Close to kickoff in Kansas City. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call. Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow is one of 4 QB matchup in NFL history determined by 3 points or fewer (including playoffs). Big one on tap. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:26 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Bengals are looking to avoid their third straight 0-2 start for the first time since 1983-85. No team in NFL history has had 3 straight 0-2 starts and finished with a winning record each season (12-4 in 2022 and 9-8 in 2023). 

This game is a big one for Cincinnati. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:13 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Patrick Mahomes will play in his 98th career game in Week 2, rewriting the record books through 100 career games

Most Pass TD in 1st 100 Career Games

Patrick Mahomes -- 220 (97 games)

Dan Marino -- 217

Aaron Rodgers -- 203

Patrick Mahomes Career -- All-Time QB Ranks Through 100 Games

Next

Wins --75 (1st) -- Tom Brady (74)

Pass TD -- 220 (1st) -- Dan Marino (217)

Pass yds -- 28,715 (1st) -- Matthew Stafford (27,890)

>> Mahomes: 98th career game in Week 2

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 8:00 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good afternoon everyone. Just over an hour until Bengals-Chiefs, but let's get started on the inactives. 

Chiefs: OL CJ Hanson, OT Ethan Driskell, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, DE Cam Thomas

Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, DE Cedric Johnson, OT Amarius Mims, TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Kris Jenkins

No Higgins again for Bengals. Look out for Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton at WR. 

Jeff Kerr
September 15, 2024, 7:21 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 3:21 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:57

    Running Back Perspective: Christian McCaffrey Heads To IR With Achilles Tendonitis

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    NFL Storylines: What To Expect From Burrow Dealing With Wrist Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    NFL Storylines: Bengals Call Out Chiefs Ahead Of Week 2 Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    On Site Report: CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson Previews Bengals-Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Guerra Previews Browns-Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' AJ Ross Previews Raider-Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala Previews Broncos at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Breaking: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Expected To Miss Season With Shoulder Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Breaking News: Christian McCaffrey (Calf/Achilles) Ruled Out For Week 2

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    NFL Coaches Weigh In On Tua Tagovailoa's Future

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Dolphins to add QB in light of Tua Tagovailoa concussion

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Christian McCaffrey To Miss Second Straight Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Patriots Splitting 1st-Team QB Reps 70-30

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Headed To IR

  • Image thumbnail
    2:48

    Tee Higgins Doubtful For Week 2 Chiefs Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    6:02

    Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers 3rd Concussion Since 2022

  • Image thumbnail
    3:24

    Where Should Dolphins Turn At QB With Tua Sidelined

  • Image thumbnail
    5:15

    Fantasy Preview: Bengals at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Fantasy Preview: Rams at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Fantasy Game Preview: Buccaneers at Lions

See All NFL Videos