Chiefs vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Costly fourth-down penalty sets stage for Harrison Butker's walk-off FG

A crucial pass interference penalty by Daijahn Anthony on fourth-and-16 gave the Kansas City Chiefs second life. In typical Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fashion, the Chiefs took advantage of it.
Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 51-yard field goal with no time left as a result of the penalty to give the Chiefs a thrilling 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The game had five lead changes in the second half, but the biggest play was Anthony's pass interference penalty in the final minute that would have sealed the win for the Bengals with no flag thrown.
Anthony -- a seventh-round rookie -- got to the ball early on a Mahomes pass that was thrown across his body with 38 seconds left. Mahomes was targeting Rashee Rice, but Anthony made contact with the wide receiver before breaking up the throw and forcing the presumed turnover on downs.
The 29-yard penalty gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, and allowed Kansas City to wind down the clock and set up Butker's game winner. The Chiefs improve to 2-0 while the Bengals fall to 0-2 for the third straight season.
Takeaways from this thrilling chapter in the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry are below, along with a recap of the showdown in our live blog.
This was certainly a surprising win by the Chiefs, considering they had three turnovers and two interceptions from Mahomes. Kansas City ran 12 plays for just 34 yards in the fourth quarter, yet still found a way to steal a victory from a Cincinnati team that outplayed them.
So how did the Chiefs pull it off? Daijahn Anthony's pass interference penalty on fourth-and-16 helped, but the defense did an excellent job of keeping the Chiefs in the game. Tershawn Wharton's forced fumble led to a Chamarri Conner touchdown to give Kansas City the lead early in the fourth quarter, while Conner's third-down sack on Joe Burrow gave the Chiefs the ball one more time for Mahomes.
While the penalty by the Bengals aided the Chiefs, the defense kept them in the game.
Crucial miscues in the fourth quarter doomed the Bengals. Burrow's fumble was the lone turnover of the game for Cincinnati, which led to a Chiefs touchdown -- and the lead. Then there was Daijahn Anthony's pass interference penalty that would have sealed the victory for the Bengals if the rookie doesn't get to Rashee Rice too early.
Anthony also had an illegal contact penalty that took away a Mahomes interception in the third quarter (but Mahomes threw an interception later on the same drive). Miscues cost the Bengals an opportunity for another win at Arrowhead, even though they outplayed the Chiefs throughout the game.
The pass interference penalty by Daijahn Anthony determined the outcome of the game. Anthony's penalty on fourth-and-16 was a 29-yard swing that set up Harrison Butker's game-winner.
This penalty is the difference between the Bengals being 1-1 as opposed to 0-2. Still surprising Anthony is in the game at that stage to begin with.
Cam Taylor-Britt had the interception of the year off Patrick Mahomes. Taylor-Britt, who trash talked the Chiefs earlier in the week, had an "Odell Beckham-esque" interception as Mahomes targeted Xavier Worthy on the final play of the third quarter.
Taylor-Britt's incredible play didn't change the game as initially thought. Joe Burrow fumbled three plays later, which was returned for a touchdown to give the Chiefs the lead.
"They're calling it like they see it. I thought they (the refs) called a fair game." -- Zac Taylor to reporters after the Bengals' loss. Taylor wouldn't blame the officials for the pass interference penalty on fourth-and-16 with 38 seconds left that cost the Bengals.
The Chiefs (2-0) take the road for the first time this season as they play the Falcons (0-1) on "Sunday Night Football." The Bengals (0-2) return home to host the Commanders (1-1) on "Monday Night Football."
Gene Steratore explains it too. Early contract and playing through the back.
"That's early contact and it is a catchable ball."
Tony Romo said Anthony got there early. Social media certainly has their thoughts, but the Bengals are going to have to ask why a 7th-round rookie was in that situation.
The Butker game winner. Three plays after the Anthony penalty. Chiefs steal a game after having 3 turnovers.
Butker buries it. What a game. Anger, penalties, big plays, and a game-winning FG as time expires. Chiefs win 26-25 ina Wek 2 thriller. 5 lead changes in the second half. This game had it all.
The 4th-and-16 penalty by Anthony -- a 7th-round rookie -- bails out the Chiefs. KC is 2-0. Cincinnati is 0-2 for the third straight year.
4 seconds to go. 51-yard FG by Butker coming for the win.
Looking at a 54-yard FG by Butler right now. Confused why the ball isn't in Mahomes' hands every play right now -- meaning him throwing the ball.
FLAG on the Mahomes 4th-and-16 pass. The Bengals had them. Anthony there early. That's pass interference and Arrowhead goes nuts. That's the right call, but a game changer.
This is a 4th-and-16 here. We've seen Mahomes do crazy things, but the turnovers and penalties are killing KC today. Can Mahomes bail them out?
Mahomes finds Rice, but there is a flag. Maybe on the Chiefs -- Morris with illegal hands to the face. Left tackle killing the Chiefs.
4th-and-6 here. Essentially the game. Bengals call timeout. Chiefs go to Kelce here? Rice?
Steve Spagnuolo at his finest.
Conner has a fumble return for a TD and now a third-down sack. Time for some Mahomes magic maybe? Chiefs get the ball down 25-23 with 2:35 left.
Mike Gesicki snags the 3rd-and-4 catch and reaches for the first down -- then spins the ball. Amazing what happens when he's used correctly. 7 catches, 91 yards for Gesicki.
Burrow has been as steady as they come today. 2 TD, 0 INT. No bad throws. Just taking what the Chiefs give him.
Wanya Morris comes in for Kingsley Suamataia on the 3rd-and-20 play. Wonder if this is a benching or not for the rookie second-round pick? Bengals get the ball back.
Holding penalty takes away a long pass play to Travis Kelce on 3rd-and-10. Kingsley Suamataia not having a good game today and that was a crucial penalty. 3rd-and-20 coming in a 2-point game.
10-yard throw from Burrow to Mike Gesicki sets up a 53-yard kick by Evan McPhearson. He drills it and Ja'Marr Chase is still heated by the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the sidelines. Bengals re-take the lead. It's 25-23. 4th lead change of the day.
Ja'Marr Chase with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He wanted the flag, but Alex Kemp ignored him until he couldn't anymore. Chase lost his cool and paid the price. Kemp had no choice but to throw the flag.
Ja'Marr Chase 2 catches for 18 yards. Travis Kelce has 1 catch for 5 yards. Just like we all predicted.
The Chiefs go for 2 to make it a 3-point game. Chiefs defense comes up huge again. Connor with the TD off the fumble by Joe Burrow. Mike Danna credited with the forced fumble. It's 23-22 Chiefs. They are winning in spite of three turnovers.
Joe Burrow fumbles on 3rd-and-10! The Chiefs pick it up and score. No signal by the officials. Nothing, they looked stunned Burrow fumbled. Chiefs take the lead.
Chamarri Conner scored. This is under review, but Burrow fumbled. TD Chiefs.
What a play by Cam Taylor-Britt. This is the play of the game, no questions asked.
Cam Taylor-Britt with the catch of the year to end the 3rd quarter! One-handed INT! That's Mahomes' 2nd INT of the day. That was one of the best INT you'll ever see.
Illegal contact penalty by Daijahn Anthony on Travis Kelce takes away a Patrick Mahomes iNT. Big break for the Chiefs there. That would have been their third turnover today.
Iosivas has 2+ receiving TD for the 2nd time in last 3 games. He had just 1 receiving TD in first 16 career games before this stretch
Iosivas gives the Bengals the lead again! His 2nd TD of the game gives Cincinnati the lead. He's thriving on the outside today. McPhearson misses the extra point and its 22-17 Bengals with 2:16 to play in the 3rd.
Incomplete on 3rd-and-goal. Burrow wasn't sacked. Forces it to Trenton Irwin. Bengals are going to go for it.
The Bengals are on the 1-yard line, but having trouble finding the end zone all day. Reason why the Chiefs are winning in spite of 2 turnovers. Had 1st and goal on the 1. Now have 3rd and goal -- and lost a yard.
Here is the Wanya Morris TD to give the Chiefs the lead.
Jermaine Burton -- remember the name. Big catch by Burton on the first play of the Bengals ensuing drive. Burton goes for 48 yards. Bengals are really high on Burton.