Chiefs vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Costly fourth-down penalty sets stage for Harrison Butker's walk-off FG

A crucial pass interference penalty by Daijahn Anthony on fourth-and-16 gave the Kansas City Chiefs second life. In typical Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fashion, the Chiefs took advantage of it.

Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 51-yard field goal with no time left as a result of the penalty to give the Chiefs a thrilling 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The game had five lead changes in the second half, but the biggest play was Anthony's pass interference penalty in the final minute that would have sealed the win for the Bengals with no flag thrown.

Anthony -- a seventh-round rookie -- got to the ball early on a Mahomes pass that was thrown across his body with 38 seconds left. Mahomes was targeting Rashee Rice, but Anthony made contact with the wide receiver before breaking up the throw and forcing the presumed turnover on downs.

The 29-yard penalty gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, and allowed Kansas City to wind down the clock and set up Butker's game winner. The Chiefs improve to 2-0 while the Bengals fall to 0-2 for the third straight season.

Takeaways from this thrilling chapter in the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry are below, along with a recap of the showdown in our live blog.

Why the Chiefs won

This was certainly a surprising win by the Chiefs, considering they had three turnovers and two interceptions from Mahomes. Kansas City ran 12 plays for just 34 yards in the fourth quarter, yet still found a way to steal a victory from a Cincinnati team that outplayed them.

So how did the Chiefs pull it off? Daijahn Anthony's pass interference penalty on fourth-and-16 helped, but the defense did an excellent job of keeping the Chiefs in the game. Tershawn Wharton's forced fumble led to a Chamarri Conner touchdown to give Kansas City the lead early in the fourth quarter, while Conner's third-down sack on Joe Burrow gave the Chiefs the ball one more time for Mahomes.

While the penalty by the Bengals aided the Chiefs, the defense kept them in the game.

Why the Bengals lost

Crucial miscues in the fourth quarter doomed the Bengals. Burrow's fumble was the lone turnover of the game for Cincinnati, which led to a Chiefs touchdown -- and the lead. Then there was Daijahn Anthony's pass interference penalty that would have sealed the victory for the Bengals if the rookie doesn't get to Rashee Rice too early.

Anthony also had an illegal contact penalty that took away a Mahomes interception in the third quarter (but Mahomes threw an interception later on the same drive). Miscues cost the Bengals an opportunity for another win at Arrowhead, even though they outplayed the Chiefs throughout the game.

Turning point

The pass interference penalty by Daijahn Anthony determined the outcome of the game. Anthony's penalty on fourth-and-16 was a 29-yard swing that set up Harrison Butker's game-winner.

This penalty is the difference between the Bengals being 1-1 as opposed to 0-2. Still surprising Anthony is in the game at that stage to begin with.

Play of the game

Cam Taylor-Britt had the interception of the year off Patrick Mahomes. Taylor-Britt, who trash talked the Chiefs earlier in the week, had an "Odell Beckham-esque" interception as Mahomes targeted Xavier Worthy on the final play of the third quarter.

Taylor-Britt's incredible play didn't change the game as initially thought. Joe Burrow fumbled three plays later, which was returned for a touchdown to give the Chiefs the lead.

The quote

"They're calling it like they see it. I thought they (the refs) called a fair game." -- Zac Taylor to reporters after the Bengals' loss. Taylor wouldn't blame the officials for the pass interference penalty on fourth-and-16 with 38 seconds left that cost the Bengals.

Up next

The Chiefs (2-0) take the road for the first time this season as they play the Falcons (0-1) on "Sunday Night Football." The Bengals (0-2) return home to host the Commanders (1-1) on "Monday Night Football."