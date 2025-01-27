Chiefs vs. Bills live updates: AFC Championship score, highlights, TV channel, NFL playoffs live stream

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have one half of their AFC Championship showdown in the books, with defending NFL champions holding a slim 21-16 lead.

As expected with these two juggernauts, it's been a back-and-forth affair with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line. Kansas City got on the scoreboard to start after capping a nine-play, 90-yard drive with a Kareem Hunt touchdown run. However, the Bills punched back and took the lead in the early minutes of the second quarter after recovering a fumble by Patrick Mahomes on a botched handoff. Josh Allen orchestrated a 72-yard drive and converted a number of key third downs before James Cook rushed for the score to make it a 10-7 game.

Just as quickly as the Bills took the lead, the Chiefs snatched it back, thanks to rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who Kansas City traded up to get in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in a deal with Buffalo. His 11-yard score put the Chiefs out in front and a subsequent rushing touchdown by Mahomes briefly pushed the lead to double figures. Buffalo was able to cut into the deficit with a 34-yard touchdown from Allen to wideout Mack Hollins just before halftime, but K.C. currently has the edge with the second half on the horizon.

Will Kansas City hold onto this lead and advance to the Super Bowl and attempt the NFL's first-ever three-peat? Or will the Bills rally and punch their ticket to New Orleans? We're about to find out. As this AFC Championship continues to unfold, check out our live blog of this playoff showdown. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

