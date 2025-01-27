Oh goodness! Throughout the game, the Bills were coming up just short in the gotta-have-it moments, but not this time. Josh Allen dances around the pocket and finds a wide open Curtis Samuel for a touchdown. With just over six minutes to play, we're knotted up at 29 apiece.
Chiefs vs. Bills live updates: AFC Championship score, highlights, TV channel, NFL playoffs live stream
Kansas City looks to continue quest for three-peat, but Buffalo is hungry for a title
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have one half of their AFC Championship showdown in the books, with defending NFL champions holding a slim 21-16 lead.
As expected with these two juggernauts, it's been a back-and-forth affair with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line. Kansas City got on the scoreboard to start after capping a nine-play, 90-yard drive with a Kareem Hunt touchdown run. However, the Bills punched back and took the lead in the early minutes of the second quarter after recovering a fumble by Patrick Mahomes on a botched handoff. Josh Allen orchestrated a 72-yard drive and converted a number of key third downs before James Cook rushed for the score to make it a 10-7 game.
Just as quickly as the Bills took the lead, the Chiefs snatched it back, thanks to rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who Kansas City traded up to get in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in a deal with Buffalo. His 11-yard score put the Chiefs out in front and a subsequent rushing touchdown by Mahomes briefly pushed the lead to double figures. Buffalo was able to cut into the deficit with a 34-yard touchdown from Allen to wideout Mack Hollins just before halftime, but K.C. currently has the edge with the second half on the horizon.
Will Kansas City hold onto this lead and advance to the Super Bowl and attempt the NFL's first-ever three-peat? Or will the Bills rally and punch their ticket to New Orleans? We're about to find out. As this AFC Championship continues to unfold, check out our live blog of this playoff showdown. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
- TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Chiefs -2, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)
That third-down play call makes zero sense. Why throw a fade to a rookie wide receiver against the Chiefs top cornerback?
Mack Hollins has been the clutch option for Josh Allen today, ripping down a 32-yard reception on third-and-8. Let's see how the Bills operate at the goal line.
This is Patrick Mahomes' first career playoff game with multiple rushing touchdowns. His six rushing first downs are a career-high (regular season or postseason).
Very rare call by Andy Reid to have a designed run for Mahomes, but it pays off with a 10-yard touchdown. With the two-point conversion successful, it's a 29-22 lead for Kansas City. What a dramatic swing stemming from the failed Allen conversion.
You can't give the Chiefs an inch or they'll take 100 feet. It feels like that failed conversion just opened the door wide open for them when it felt like all the momentum was turning toward Buffalo.
Remember, the call on the field was that Allen was short of the line to gain. With that in mind, there may not have been clear evidence to overturn the call on the field.
Wow. The officials ruled that Allen was short of the line to gain. Kansas City takes possession.
The Bills have really struggled with their version of the Tush Push with Allen. This call is going to be very close.
That was a close one. After Josh Allen leaps over the line to convert on fourth down, he fumbles the ball but somehow regains possession. The Buffalo drive continues ...
As the game ticks to the fourth quarter, the Bills are faced with a massive four-and-inches call at their 48-yard line. Buckle up.
The Buffalo Bills defense has forced the Chiefs to punt on back-to-back drives to begin this second half.
Want to know how back-and-forth this game has been? We've had three straight spans of 10+ unanswered points.
That was an immaculately timed pitch by Allen to Cook and a ridiculous effort by the back to extend his arm over the goal line for the score. The two-point attempt fails, but the Bills are up 22-21. That score also gives Cook 19 rushing touchdowns this season, which is the most in Bills history (including playoffs).
Buffalo is getting back to its roots on this drive. While Allen has one of the best arms in the NFL, this is a ground-and-pound offense and they've flexed that here.
James Cook is starting to get hot, but don't sleep on how clutch Mack Hollins' block was on this big gain. Cleared him an extra 10-plus yards.
Huge sack by Matt Milano, who was spying Mahomes on that play. The 4-yard loss on the sack knocks Kansas City out of field goal range and forces them to punt.
A massive story in this second half will be how Kaiir Elam performs with Benford out. Already, he was flagged for DPI and expect the Chiefs to continue to test him.
Just an absolute monster throw by Josh Allen, but an even better catch by Mack Hollins. He had Trent McDuffie interfering with him and still was able to haul in the 34-yard touchdown. That was a massive answer by the Bills, who cut into the lead just before halftime.
Patrick Mahomes' mobility is one of the most underrated and lethal parts of his game. After not finding an open pass catcher on the rollout, he simply scoots his way to the end zone to make it a double-digit lead.
The call on the field stands, so the Chiefs will get the ball at the Buffalo 3-yard line.
If this is overturned, it's important to note that Damar Hamlin was called for defensive holding on the play while covering Travis Kelce. That would then be accepted by the Chiefs.
Hold the phone. Sean McDermott has thrown the challenge flag on that completion by Worthy ...
Ridiculous catch by Worthy for 26 yards and sets up the Chiefs inside the Bills 5-yard line. The rookie is now up to five catches for 62 yards and that touchdown.
The Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to do serious damage right now. They get the ball deep in Bills territory after a fantastic punt return, giving them an even greater opportunity for a double score as they get the ball to begin the second half.