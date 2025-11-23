The reigning AFC champions are up against a surprise AFC heavyweight on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Indianapolis Colts. Few could've anticipated the Chiefs entering the afternoon contest with a noticeably worse record, as Kansas City (5-5) is desperate to stay above .500 in a race for the division they've owned for the better part of a decade, fresh off a critical defeat at the hands of the rival Denver Broncos.

The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to keep hold of their own division after a blazing 8-2 start atop the AFC South. Quarterback Daniel Jones, the ex-New York Giants castoff, looked like a potential MVP candidate out of the gate, but he's slowed down in recent weeks, becoming increasingly dependent on the rushing success of Jonathan Taylor, who remains in contention for the league's top individual accolade after already eclipsing 1,100 yards in 10 games.

Can Indianapolis maintain its unexpected surge to the top tier of the AFC standings by stunning the Chiefs in Arrowhead? Or is Patrick Mahomes poised to kick off a late-year tear while guiding Kansas City? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Colts live