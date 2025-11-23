Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Chiefs vs. Colts live updates: Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones square off in key Week 12 game

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 12 matchup of two MVP candidates

By
1 min read

The reigning AFC champions are up against a surprise AFC heavyweight on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Indianapolis Colts. Few could've anticipated the Chiefs entering the afternoon contest with a noticeably worse record, as Kansas City (5-5) is desperate to stay above .500 in a race for the division they've owned for the better part of a decade, fresh off a critical defeat at the hands of the rival Denver Broncos.

The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to keep hold of their own division after a blazing 8-2 start atop the AFC South. Quarterback Daniel Jones, the ex-New York Giants castoff, looked like a potential MVP candidate out of the gate, but he's slowed down in recent weeks, becoming increasingly dependent on the rushing success of Jonathan Taylor, who remains in contention for the league's top individual accolade after already eclipsing 1,100 yards in 10 games.

Can Indianapolis maintain its unexpected surge to the top tier of the AFC standings by stunning the Chiefs in Arrowhead? Or is Patrick Mahomes poised to kick off a late-year tear while guiding Kansas City? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Colts live 

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs set to expand Tyquan Thornton's role

Thornton is on track for a bigger role against the Colts, per CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson. The former Patriots speedster was much more involved at the start of the season, when he peaked with nine catches for 71 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' late-September win over the Giants.

Cody Benjamin
November 23, 2025, 5:46 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 12:46 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs' inactives vs. Colts; Isiah Pacheco out with knee injury

Count on Kareem Hunt leading the way for Kansas City's backfield yet again:

Cody Benjamin
November 23, 2025, 4:43 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 11:43 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs' playoff chances take a big hit if they can't beat Colts

From Tyler Sullivan's pre-game breakdown:

If the Chiefs lose: If Kansas City loses, they are at serious risk of missing the playoffs. According to SportsLine's projections entering Week 12, the Chiefs would have just a 36.3% chance of making the playoffs if they lose to Indianapolis. They'd be under .500 at 5-6, own a 2-5 conference record, and remain on the wrong side of a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Jaguars, who enter Week 12 as the No. 7 seed. 

Cody Benjamin
November 23, 2025, 4:42 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 11:42 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

SportsLine simulation: Chiefs poised to prevail vs. Colts at home

From the SportsLine Projection Model preview:

Indianapolis is 6-3-1 against the spread and 6-4 to the Over. Kansas City is 5-5 ATS and 7-3 to the Under. Four of the last five Colts games have gone Over, while five of the last five Chiefs games have gone Under.

Popular sentiment says the Chiefs can't be declared dead until there's no longer a pulse to detect, and the model agrees. It expects Arrowhead to remain a fortress, as Kansas City wins in 65% of the model's simulations. The Chiefs also cover in 57% of the simulations. The Under hits 51% of the time.

Colts vs. Chiefs score prediction: Chiefs 29, Colts 22

Cody Benjamin
November 23, 2025, 4:40 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 11:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts announce inactives vs. Chiefs

Indianapolis is very healthy going into this matchup, with DeForest Buckner (injured reserve) one of the few big names sidelined against the Chiefs:

Cody Benjamin
November 23, 2025, 4:34 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 11:34 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Aaron Rodgers Out For Week 12 Against Chicago Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    49ers Preparing to Move on from WR Brandon Aiyuk

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Browns Prepping Shedeur Sanders Ahead of 1st Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NFL Hot Seat Check: Jonathan Gannon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    NFL Hot Seat Check: Raheem Morris

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    REPORTS: Aiyuk's 2026 Guaranteed Money Voided By 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Sam LaPorta Unlikely To Return This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Aaron Rodgers Questionable Against Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Should Joe Burrow Come Back Against Patriots?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    NFL Week 12 Top Player Props

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Cowboys And Eagles Facing Off In Divisional Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Raising some eyebrows: Giants' Cam Skattebo appears for WWE while on IR

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Executive Perspective On The Raiders' Problems

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Shedeur Sanders Gets First Start vs. Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Hot Seat Meter For Kevin Stefanski & Pete Carroll

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Cleveland Browns Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Las Vegas Raiders Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Pick To Win: Browns at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Joe Burrow Full Participant At Practice

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    How Bengals Offense Will Adjust Without Ja'Marr Chase

See All NFL Videos