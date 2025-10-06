Chiefs vs. Jaguars live updates: Score, analysis as TDs from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce put K.C. in control

At halftime of "Monday Night Football," the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-7.

Kansas City has the lead thanks to 236 yards of offense in the first half, which came from a pass-happy game plan. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce from 2 yards out for the first touchdown of the game, but he also repeatedly made plays down the field, connecting with Tyquan Thornton for big gains multiple times. Mahomes finished the half 14 of 17 for 164 yards and a score, and he added another touchdown on the ground.

The Jaguars probably should have had this game tied at the half, but disaster struck for them during their first goal-line opportunity of the night. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with the Chiefs leading 7-0, Trevor Lawrence tried to jump over the pile and stretch the ball into the end zone, only for Nick Bolton to knock it out of his hands just before it crossed the plane. That set the stage for a 97-yard drive that ended with Mahomes' touchdown run.

Jacksonville responded to that two-touchdown deficit by engineering its best drive of the game, which ended with a touchdown by Parker Washington in the front of the end zone. The Jaguars may have had a chance for another drive toward the end of the half, but some questionable clock management and then a holding penalty derailed that opportunity and left the deficit at seven points heading into the break.

Will the Chiefs hang on for the road victory, or will the Jaguars stage a comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the rest of the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars live