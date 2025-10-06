Chiefs vs. Jaguars live updates: Score, analysis as TDs from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce put K.C. in control

What a catch by the No. 2 overall pick. Jumped over the top of two Chiefs defenders to snatch the ball out of the air. Lawrence initially looked like he was going to scramble but instead he floated the ball out there for Hunter and let him go and make a play. Wow.
At halftime of "Monday Night Football," the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-7.
Kansas City has the lead thanks to 236 yards of offense in the first half, which came from a pass-happy game plan. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce from 2 yards out for the first touchdown of the game, but he also repeatedly made plays down the field, connecting with Tyquan Thornton for big gains multiple times. Mahomes finished the half 14 of 17 for 164 yards and a score, and he added another touchdown on the ground.
The Jaguars probably should have had this game tied at the half, but disaster struck for them during their first goal-line opportunity of the night. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with the Chiefs leading 7-0, Trevor Lawrence tried to jump over the pile and stretch the ball into the end zone, only for Nick Bolton to knock it out of his hands just before it crossed the plane. That set the stage for a 97-yard drive that ended with Mahomes' touchdown run.
Jacksonville responded to that two-touchdown deficit by engineering its best drive of the game, which ended with a touchdown by Parker Washington in the front of the end zone. The Jaguars may have had a chance for another drive toward the end of the half, but some questionable clock management and then a holding penalty derailed that opportunity and left the deficit at seven points heading into the break.
Will the Chiefs hang on for the road victory, or will the Jaguars stage a comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the rest of the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Really nice play by Jourdan Lewis on third down to break up a pass intended for Hollywood Brown. Some contact at the point of the catch but no call on the play. Lewis has been a terrific pickup for Jacksonville in the secondary.
What are the Jaguars doing not using their final timeout here? They got themselves a ton of time on the clock. Big mistake by Liam Coen.
Much-needed TD drive for the Jaguars, aided by a pass interference call on Jaylen Watson that extended the drive when it looked like a three-and-out. A couple scrambles from Lawrence, nice runs from Travis Etienne and then a 3-yard touchdown toss to Parker Washington in the front of the end zone. It's his first score of the year.
Here's something we wrote in our game preview: "One area where Lawrence could make some hay, though, is as a runner. The Chiefs have gotten a pretty decent amount of pressure this year, but because they've had to use extra rushers in order to do it, they have been vulnerable to scrambles at a higher rate than some other defenses."
Lawrence has two scrambles for first downs on this drive.
Hunter had a nice defensive play on the opening drive of the game for Kansas City and he just made an impact on offense for the first time. He lined up in the backfield and took a swing pass from Lawrence, made a guy miss and picked up a first down. Really nice move to shake himself free for a 12-yard gain.
Quick drive for the Chiefs: 33-yard run by Kareem Hunt, quick pass to Xavier Worthy for 5 yards, 16-yard catch-and-run by Hollywood Brown, 34-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton on a broken play and then a 9-yard touchdown run by Mahomes on a zone read. Chiefs go 97 yards in on just five plays in 2:52 after the fumble at the goal line by Lawrence. 14-point swing and the Chiefs now lead by two touchdowns.
Trevor Lawrence tried to jump over the line for a QB sneak on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and Nick Bolton knocked the ball out of his hands just before he broke the plane. Like, literally inches and perhaps less than an inch before Lawrence got the ball to the goal line. The fumble was upheld on review.
Tight end Brenton Strange is Jacksonville's leading receiver so far this season and he took a screen pass 22 yards for the Jaguars' first first down of the game. It moved them into Chiefs territory for the first time and now they're looking to cut into this Kansas City lead.
Travis Kelce gets the first touchdown of the game on a pick play where JuJu Smith-Schuster was initially called for offensive pass interference but they picked up the flag. The Chiefs quickly argued that JuJu was less than a yard downfield when setting the pick and on replay it looks like he was maybe a little more than a yard downfield. Alas, the touchdown stands from 2 yards out for Kelce. It's his second score of the season and it's 7-0 Chiefs.
The Chiefs have started this game with a 9-to-3 pass-to-run ratio, and one of those runs was an end-around to Xavier Worthy. The Jaguars are first in the NFL in rushing success rate on defense, so this is likely a game-plan specific strategy for Kansas City.
That 17-yard run by Isaiah Pacheco was his longest of the season and just his second explosive run of the year, according to Tru Media. The Chiefs have been looking for more explosiveness in the run game and we will supposedly see more of rookie Brashard Smith tonight because of it, but Pacheco got himself an explosive right there.
Trevor Lawrence threw the ball while past the line of scrimmage on first down and that basically neutered the drive for the Jags deep in their own territory. They got a nice catch-and-run from Brian Thomas Jr. on third down but it came up short of the line to gain and so they punted again.
Patrick Mahomes started the game 5 of 5 for 50 yards to move the Chiefs into Jaguars territory but his pass on third-and-3 hit Travis Kelce in the face mask and the Chiefs decided to punt instead of going for it. Jaguars get it back with a chance to score the first points of the game.
LT Josh Simmons was downgraded to questionable before the game but he's out there for Kansas City on this first series.
Jacksonville got off to a good start with a really nice run by Travis Etienne on the first snap of the game but Etienne stumbled while taking the hand-off on second down and then Trevor Lawrence threw incomplete for him on third. It looked like there might have been some early contact on that third-down throw but there was no flag and so the Jags punted it away.
Josh Simmons has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE with an illness. Chiefs OL could take a hit here. We don't yet know how they would juggle the offensive line in his absence. Would they play Wanya Morris or Jaylon Moore? Or kick Kingsley Suamataia back outside? We'll have to find out.
Here are a few things to watch out for tonight:
- Jaguars run game vs. Chiefs run defense: Jags coach Liam Coen has turned around Jacksonville's ground attack and it has been one of the best in the league so far. Kansas City's defense is in the bottom-10 in rushing success rate allowed.
- Chiefs OL vs Jaguars pass rush: The Jags will be without Travon Walker, but Kansas City still needs to contain guys like Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead and more up front.
- Brian Thomas Jr.: Can Jacksonville's top receiver be more efficient than he has been so far this year? He's caught only 12 of his 32 targeted passes and has been dealing with a wrist injury.
- Xavier Worthy's effect: Last week, Worthy's return really opened things up for KC's offense. Can he do the same this week?
- Turnovers: Jacksonville has forced THIRTEEN turnovers through four games. The Chiefs will need to take care of the ball here.
You can read our feature story on Trevor Lawrence from the preseason right here. It's been another up-and-down campaign for him so far but he has a chance to move his team to 4-1 tonight.
Check out our full game preview, featuring matchup breakdowns on both sides of the ball, right here before the game starts.
Worthy is a go, as expected, for Kansas City.
Xavier Worthy, who was downgraded to questionable yesterday, is playing for the Chiefs tonight.
Jags confirm the NFL Media report that Walker is inactive tonight. A blow for the Jacksonville pass rush.
Inactives come out in a few minutes but it sounds like the Jags will be without one of their top pass rushers.
