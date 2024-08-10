Patrick Mahomes' night is done. Carson Wentz is in at quarterback.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars score: Live updates, where to watch, stream as Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence see action
The two-time defending champions are back in action
The defending Super Bowl champions (somewhat) begin their march towards what would be a historic three-peat as the Kansas City Chiefs roll into EverBank Stadium to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.
Of course, K.C. is coming off its latest Super Bowl title a season ago, which made it the first team to go back-to-back in nearly two decades. Patrick Mahomes and the starters are expected to see the field briefly as they continue to tune up for the regular season. As for the Jaguars, they are coming off a 2023 campaign that finished on a sour note. They lost six of their final nine games to miss the playoffs. They'll look to bounce back with a roster that saw a couple of mainstays get paid. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and pass rusher Josh Allen both became some of the highest-paid players at their respective positions. Like the Chiefs, the Jags are expected to play some starters early.
As this exhibition unfolds, keep it locked in to our live blog of Saturday's head-to-head. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
How to watch Chiefs-Jaguars
- When: Saturday, Aug. 10 | 7 p.m. ET
- Where: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fubo
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Jaguars -1, O/U 40.5
The Chiefs are struggling with this new kickoff rule early on. They allowed the Parker Washington return and then just committed a holding penalty on a return.
Four plays after that massive return by Washington, Trevor Lawrence finds Travis Etienne for a 9-yard touchdown to put the Jags up, 7-3.
The Chiefs say that WR Hollywood Brown is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Brown had an 11-yard catch on the opening drive. Even if the injury is no big deal, I'd expect Andy Reid will keep him on the shelf for the rest of the night.
And we have our first massive return with the new kickoff rules. Parker Washington brings it back for 73 yards to put Jacksonville already in the red zone.
Harrison Butker -- who just became the NFL's highest-paid kicker -- netted a 45-yarder on the opening drive of the game.
Well, the Chiefs look like the Chiefs on this opening drive. Two plays of 10-plus yards and they are already knocking on the door of the red zone.
For the Chiefs, Xavier Worthy has my full attention. Kansas City traded up in the first round to select the speedy wideout and he has flashed a bit in camp. How he performs here could be an early indication of whether or not the Chiefs have another dynamic weapon in this already high-powered offense led by Mahomes.
For the Jaguars, I'll be curious to watch the offense. Head coach Doug Pederson said this week that offensive coordinator Press Taylor will call the plays in the preseason, but it has not been determined if Pederson or Taylor will call plays once the regular season comes around.
Hello and welcome to Saturday night's preseason action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars! The starters on both sides are expected to play just a bit in this game, so we should see some action right out of the shoot!
