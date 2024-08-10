Chiefs vs. Jaguars score: Live updates, where to watch, stream as Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence see action

The defending Super Bowl champions (somewhat) begin their march towards what would be a historic three-peat as the Kansas City Chiefs roll into EverBank Stadium to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Of course, K.C. is coming off its latest Super Bowl title a season ago, which made it the first team to go back-to-back in nearly two decades. Patrick Mahomes and the starters are expected to see the field briefly as they continue to tune up for the regular season. As for the Jaguars, they are coming off a 2023 campaign that finished on a sour note. They lost six of their final nine games to miss the playoffs. They'll look to bounce back with a roster that saw a couple of mainstays get paid. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and pass rusher Josh Allen both became some of the highest-paid players at their respective positions. Like the Chiefs, the Jags are expected to play some starters early.

How to watch Chiefs-Jaguars