Chiefs vs. Raiders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Black Friday game

We hope you've gotten your Black Friday shopping done in time to watch what should be a compelling game between the Chiefs and the Raiders, two longtime rivals who seemingly always play tight games against one another.

That's actually been Kansas City's story for most of the 2024 season so far. Each of the Chiefs' last five games have been one-score games, including last Sunday's nail-biting win over the Carolina Panthers. Per usual, the Chiefs' success has been spearheaded by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown three touchdown passes in three of his last four games.

Kansas City is putting its 10-1 record on the line against a Raiders team that is looking to the play the role of spoiler. Las Vegas, who lost a 27-10 decision to Kansas City back in Week 8, has received stellar play this year from rookie tight end Brock Bowers, defensive end Maxx Crosby, safety Tre'Von Moehrig and linebacker Robert Spillane, who leads Las Vegas with 102 tackles.

Which team will come out on top today? To find out, following along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Date: Friday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

TV: None | Stream: Prime

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -13.5 O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

