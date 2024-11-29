As the first quarter came to a close, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton needed some assistance from trainers on the field. Will be worth keeping an eye on.
Chiefs vs. Raiders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Black Friday game
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Raiders in an AFC West matchup
We hope you've gotten your Black Friday shopping done in time to watch what should be a compelling game between the Chiefs and the Raiders, two longtime rivals who seemingly always play tight games against one another.
That's actually been Kansas City's story for most of the 2024 season so far. Each of the Chiefs' last five games have been one-score games, including last Sunday's nail-biting win over the Carolina Panthers. Per usual, the Chiefs' success has been spearheaded by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown three touchdown passes in three of his last four games.
Kansas City is putting its 10-1 record on the line against a Raiders team that is looking to the play the role of spoiler. Las Vegas, who lost a 27-10 decision to Kansas City back in Week 8, has received stellar play this year from rookie tight end Brock Bowers, defensive end Maxx Crosby, safety Tre'Von Moehrig and linebacker Robert Spillane, who leads Las Vegas with 102 tackles.
Which team will come out on top today? To find out, following along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
Date: Friday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
TV: None | Stream: Prime
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chiefs -13.5 O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.
The Chiefs were plagued by penalties throughout that drive. Mahomes was able to convert a first-and-20 earlier in the possession, but a third-and-20 in Raiders territory stalled the drive. Interestingly, K.C. elected to punt the ball at the Raiders 37-yard line instead of opting for a field goal. A glaring example of where Harrison Butker is missing.
A holding penalty on Las Vegas helped put the Raiders in a third-and-long situation and led to a punt. On the punt, another holding penalty eliminates what was a fantastic punt that pinned Kansas City at the 1-yard line.
Chiefs get as far as the Raiders 7-yard line, but the Las Vegas defense stands tall in the red zone to force a field goal. Solid stand to only allow three points on that possession.
Nearly a remarkable one-handed catch by DeAndre Hopkins, but the DPI call against Jack Jones puts Kansas City deep in the red zone anyways.
Pacheco's first touch since coming off injured reserve is a 4-yard gain. Got a thunderous ovation from the crowd at Arrowhead.
Worth noting that Kareem Hunt has started and taken all of the carries to start here even with Isiah Pacheco back. Kansas City will likely be easing Pacheco back in.
The Raiders have won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be out on the field first.
Pete Prisco's Raiders-Chiefs pick
The Raiders will start Aidan O'Connell here at quarterback after Gardner Minshew was lost for the year. That's not a good thing against the Chiefs on the road. Kansas City hasn't looked great this season, but this is the type of game that can get it rolling. It will.
Pick: Chiefs 31, Raiders 14
From my picks column that came out earlier this week -- Why I have the Chiefs covering the 13-point spread over Las Vegas.
"It looks like Aidan O'Connell is going to get the nod for the Raiders after Gardner Minshew went down for the year with a broken collarbone. O'Connell is just coming off injured reserve himself, so he'll likely be shaking off rust on a short week against the defending Super Bowl champions, which is why we see nearly a two-touchdown spread. The Chiefs have been entrenched in one-score games throughout the season and have come out on top each time but have yet to truly dominate. Patrick Mahomes even admitted on Sunday that he "would love to win a game not by the very last play," and I think he will get his wish this week. The Raiders are allowing opponents to score on 64.2% of their red zone trips this season, which is in the bottom 10 in the league. They also struggle on third down, meaning the Chiefs should be able to go on extended drives that result in touchdowns. Given what Las Vegas has on offense, this shouldn't be close."
With a win today, the Chiefs would clinch a playoff berth. That would mark the 10th consecutive season where they've reached the playoff, the second-longest in NFL history.
The Kansas City Chiefs are 17-3 in their last 20 games (including postseason). Two of those losses have come at the hands of Josh Allen. The third? It was Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who gets the nod today.
Hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving and now it's time to break open the leftovers as we enjoy some Black Friday football from Arrowhead Stadium! The Chiefs need this game to keep the Buffalo Bills at arm's length to keep ahold of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Raiders will look to play spoiler in that regard as they start Aidan O'Connell over the injured Gardner Minshew.
Raiders inactives
Chiefs inactives
-
9:43
Breaking News: Bears Name Thomas Brown Interim HC Following Dismissal Of Matt Eberflus
-
9:32
Breaking News: Bears Fire Head Coach Matt Eberflus
-
5:01
Week 13 NFL Preview: Raiders at Chiefs
-
4:34
Week 13 NFL Preview: Eagles at Ravens
-
2:52
Week 13 NFL Preview: Steelers at Bengals
-
0:57
See the moment that sealed Matt Eberflus' fate with the Bears
-
4:03
Thanksgiving Day Highlights: Dolphins at Packers (11/28)
-
4:45
Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel and Jordan Love Sound Off After Thanksgiving Showdown
-
2:54
Thanksgiving Day Highlights: Bears at Lions (11/28)
-
2:27
Thanksgiving Day Highlights: Giants at Cowboys (11/28)
-
5:00
Packers Steamroll Dolphins To Cap Thanksgiving Slate
-
0:54
Highlights: Plenty To Be Thankful For In Green Bay!
-
8:50
On-Site Reaction: Giants at Cowboys
-
16:54
Bears-Lions Halftime Report
-
3:13
Drew Lock Expected To Start vs. Cowboys
-
1:58
More Rushing Yards: D'Andre Swift Or David Montgomery
-
1:17
More Passing Yards: Jared Goff Or Caleb Williams
-
1:35
More Receiving Yards: Cole Kmet Or Sam LaPorta
-
1:08
Pick To Win: Bears at Lions
-
1:27
Best Bet For Bears-Lions