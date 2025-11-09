Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Colts vs. Falcons live updates: Daniel Jones takes on Michael Penix Jr. in Berlin

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 matchup in Germany

By
1 min read

In the latest game in the NFL's international series, the Indianapolis Colts "host" the Atlanta Falcons for a game set to be played in Berlin, Germany.

The Colts are coming off only their second loss of the season, having played arguably their worst game of the year last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts turned the ball over six times against Pittsburgh -- more than they had all year to that point. They face a tough defense in the Falcons this Sunday, and it'll be interesting to see how their offense bounces back -- especially against a unit that is better against the pass than the run. 

The Falcons, meanwhile, have lost three games in a row, including a heartbreaker last week against the Patriots where they missed the game-tying extra point in the fourth quarter. Atlanta has been inconsistent throughout this season, in large part because quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been inconsistent. Penix's No. 1 target, Drake London, should see a whole lot of newly-acquired Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner across from him on Sunday, and that'll be a fascinating matchup to watch.

Which of these two teams will bounce back from their latest loss? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the morning as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Colts vs. Falcons live

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: Olympic Stadium (Berlin, Germany)
  • TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo, try for free
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Colts -6.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    On-Site Preview: Browns at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    On-Site Preview: Patriots at Buccaneers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    On-Site Preview: Bills at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    10:01

    5 Potential Landing Spots For Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    NFL QB Check-In: Colts Trying to Lock-In Jones

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NFL QB Check-In: Jets Load Up On Picks For Potential QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Will Not Require Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NFL News & Notes: Drake Maye Playing At MVP Level In Year 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL News & Notes: Rome Odunze Looks To Bounce Back In Week 10

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Rashid Shaheed Looking To Make Splash In Seahawks Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Stafford Looks To Keep MVP Form As Rams Take On 49ers In NFC West Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Will Not Need Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Aaron Glenn Declines to Name a Starting QB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Week 10 Highlights: Raiders at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Broncos Sound Off After TNF Win Over Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Texans Without C.J. Stroud in a 'Must' Win Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Impact of Jakobi Meyers on the Jags Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Texans Defense Needs to Step Up vs Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    NFL 2nd Half Predictions: Patriots Earn The No. 1 Seed in AFC

See All NFL Videos