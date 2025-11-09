Colts vs. Falcons live updates: Daniel Jones takes on Michael Penix Jr. in Berlin
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 matchup in Germany
In the latest game in the NFL's international series, the Indianapolis Colts "host" the Atlanta Falcons for a game set to be played in Berlin, Germany.
The Colts are coming off only their second loss of the season, having played arguably their worst game of the year last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts turned the ball over six times against Pittsburgh -- more than they had all year to that point. They face a tough defense in the Falcons this Sunday, and it'll be interesting to see how their offense bounces back -- especially against a unit that is better against the pass than the run.
The Falcons, meanwhile, have lost three games in a row, including a heartbreaker last week against the Patriots where they missed the game-tying extra point in the fourth quarter. Atlanta has been inconsistent throughout this season, in large part because quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been inconsistent. Penix's No. 1 target, Drake London, should see a whole lot of newly-acquired Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner across from him on Sunday, and that'll be a fascinating matchup to watch.
Which of these two teams will bounce back from their latest loss? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the morning as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Colts vs. Falcons live
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Olympic Stadium (Berlin, Germany)
- TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo, try for free
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Colts -6.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)
