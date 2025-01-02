The Washington Commanders have been one of the top surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels has come in and led Washington to its most wins since its last Super Bowl campaign in 1991, while offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has constructed a unit that ranks in the top five in both total offense and points per game.

The future is bright in Washington, but will the Commanders be able to keep all of their pieces from this remarkable season? Kingsbury, someone who could be hired away to become a head coach for a different franchise, was asked Thursday by reporters if he would like to be a lead man again.

"Yeah, I'm sure at some point," Kingsbury replied with a smile, via the Washington Post.

Kingsbury was then asked if he would take head-coaching interviews this offseason.

"I won't comment on that," Kingsbury said, "but we'll see how everything plays out but I'm very happy here. This has been an awesome, awesome place and has really helped me kind of rekindle my love for the sport."

Kingsbury served as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach from 2019 to 2022 after being hired away from Texas Tech. It was his first coaching job in the NFL. Kingsbury did make the playoffs in 2021 after an 11-6 season, but was fired the following year after going 4-13. In all, Kingsbury went 28-37-1 during his time in Arizona.

Kingsbury was also asked what he would do differently from his Cardinals days if he does accept a head-coaching job in the future.

"I don't think I set a foundation the way I would do it after watching DQ and how he set the foundation from Day 1," Kingsbury said. "And it was, 'These are the standards. This is what we won't compromise. This is what we're going to be.' I definitely could have done a better job with that, and once you don't lay it out like that, it's hard to put it back in, it's hard to kind of reset it."

While Kingsbury can't accept interview requests right now, there has been some speculation around the Chicago Bears gig. Kingsbury worked with quarterback Caleb Williams during his time as an offensive analyst for the USC Trojans in 2023, so he has a relationship with the player Chicago hopes is the face of the franchise for years to come.